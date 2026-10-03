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Jimmy Fallon Compares Donald Trump's Appearance at University of Tennessee to 'Where's Waldo?': 'There's a Lot of Orange There'

Photo of Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon joked about Donald Trump’s appearance at a Tennessee football game.

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Oct. 3 2026, Updated 11:08 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Fallon found consecutive nights of material in President Donald Trump’s sports outing and political standing.

During the post-Sunday Night Football episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon focused on Trump’s appearance at the University of Tennessee’s game against the Texas Longhorns. One night later, he turned to a reported decline in the president’s approval rating ahead of the midterm elections.

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Trump Disappears Into a Sea of Orange

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Image of Jimmy Fallon compared Donald Trump’s appearance in the orange-filled stadium to ‘Where’s Waldo?’
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Fallon compared Donald Trump’s appearance in the orange-filled stadium to ‘Where’s Waldo?’

“Yesterday, President Trump traveled to the University of Tennessee to attend the school’s football game against the Texas Longhorns,” Fallon said before displaying the orange-filled Neyland Stadium.

“Can we see the stadium? That’s a lot of orange there,” he joked. “Finding Trump in that crowd is like the hardest ‘Where’s Waldo?’ of all time,” he joked. “Like, look for the red tie.”

Trump attended the game alongside Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), taking selfies with her from the stands before leaving at halftime.

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The Reception Includes Boos

Image of Donald Trump received both cheers and boos during his visit to Neyland Stadium.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump received both cheers and boos during his visit to Neyland Stadium.

Trump received a mixed reaction during the visit. Some attendees cheered him, but loud boos could also be heard when he appeared on the stadium’s jumbotron.

Outside Neyland Stadium, the message “Dump Trump” had been written in sidewalk chalk near the tailgating crowds.

Texas ultimately defeated Tennessee 20–17 in what Fallon described as “a very exciting game.”

The loss followed other sporting events at which teams Trump appeared to favor were defeated, notably the New York Knicks, fueling online jokes about a supposed “Trump Curse.”

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Jimmy Fallon Moves From Football to Polls

Image of Jimmy Fallon later turned the president’s reported approval rating into a Kash Patel joke.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Fallon later turned the president’s reported approval rating into a Kash Patel joke.

On the September 28 episode, Fallon shifted to Trump’s standing with voters.

“According to a new poll, President Trump’s approval rating has dropped to the lowest of any president shortly before a midterm,” Fallon said, citing an approval figure of 34.7%.

Kash Patel heard that and was like, ‘My last breathalyzer was higher than that,’” he joked.

The remark referenced allegations previously raised about Patel’s drinking. Democratic lawmakers called for the FBI director to undergo an alcohol assessment in April.

Image of The late-night host connected the poll figure to concerns ahead of the midterms.
Source: MEGA

The late-night host connected the poll figure to concerns ahead of the midterms.

The approval report arrived as some Republicans expressed concern about the midterms amid voter dissatisfaction over the U.S.-Iran conflict, inflation and Trump’s decision to bar three media outlets from the White House.

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