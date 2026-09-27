Donald Trump Loudly Booed at Tennessee vs. Texas Football Game: Watch

Donald Trump received a mixed reception while attending the highly anticipated Tennessee vs Texas college football game.

The president, 80, was met with audible boos after he was introduced during the Saturday, September 26, matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Donald Trump received a mixed reception while attending one of college football's biggest games of the week.

LMFAO - Donald Trump was just booed out of the building at the Texas Tennessee game. So soon as his face hit the camera the boos were loud. The announcers had to make quick small talk 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f1YNssBzfA

Donald Trump was met with audible boos when he appeared on the jumbotron.

Trump was shown on the stadium's jumbotron after an announcer introduced him as the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

According to a video, Trump was "loudly booed" following his introduction. However, it seems there were some positive cheers from the crowd.

Trump appeared undeterred by the reaction as the highly anticipated game continued.

Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the awkward moment.

"Watching and he made me sick. He doesn’t like football; he’s there for himself.🤷🏻," one person said, while another added, "I love this for him🤣🤣🤣."

A third person added, "I love it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."