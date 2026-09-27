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Donald Trump Loudly Booed at Tennessee vs. Texas Football Game: Watch

Image of Donald Trump
Source: AP

Donald Trump received a mixed reception while attending the highly anticipated Tennessee vs Texas college football game.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump received a mixed reception while attending one of college football's biggest games of the week.

The president, 80, was met with audible boos after he was introduced during the Saturday, September 26, matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Trump's appearance came as Texas ultimately defeated Tennessee 20-17.

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Donald Trump Was Met With Boos at the Game

Image of Donald Trump was met with audible boos when he appeared on the jumbotron.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was met with audible boos when he appeared on the jumbotron.

Trump was shown on the stadium's jumbotron after an announcer introduced him as the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

According to a video, Trump was "loudly booed" following his introduction. However, it seems there were some positive cheers from the crowd.

Trump appeared undeterred by the reaction as the highly anticipated game continued.

Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the awkward moment.

"Watching and he made me sick. He doesn’t like football; he’s there for himself.🤷🏻," one person said, while another added, "I love this for him🤣🤣🤣."

A third person added, "I love it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

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Donald Trump Arrived With an Air Force One Flyover

Image of Air Force One performed a flyover above the stadium before Donald Trump arrived.
Source: MEGA

Air Force One performed a flyover above the stadium before Donald Trump arrived.

Trump made a dramatic entrance before kickoff.

Air Force One performed a low-altitude flyover about Neyland Stadium as the Longhorns and Volunteers warmed up below.

Trump landed in Knoxville at approximately 11:28 a.m. ET before his motorcade arrived at the stadium around the time the national anthem was performed.

Once inside, Trump watched the game alongside Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for governor of the state.

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Donald Trump's Visit Raised Logistical Concerns

Image of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had raised concerns about potential communication disruptions associated with Trump's visit.
Source: MEGA

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had raised concerns about potential communication disruptions associated with Trump's visit.

Trump's attendance had already attracted attention before he arrived.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian explained ahead of the game that presidential movements inside the stadium can result in communications between coaches and players temporarily being shut down.

"You've gotta be prepared for that," Sarkisian said while discussing the possibility.

Despite the concern, Trump's visit did not appear to ultimately disrupt communication between players and coaches during Saturday's matchup.

Texas Defeats Tennessee With Donald Trump in Attendance

Image of Texas ultimately defeated Tennessee 20-17, while Donald Trump departed during the second half.
Source: MEGA

Texas ultimately defeated Tennessee 20-17, while Donald Trump departed during the second half.

Trump didn't publicly choose a side before the two nationally ranked teams faced off.

The Longhorns eventually walked away with the victory, defeating the Volunteers 20-17 in Knoxville.

Trump didn't remain inside Neyland Stadium for the entire game. His motorcade departed at 2:07 p.m. while the matchup was still in the second half.

His appearance also brought additional security measures to the campus, with Tennessee opening the stadium 30 minutes earlier than usual and encouraging fans to arrive ahead of schedule.

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