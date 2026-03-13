Jimmy Kimmel Blasts 'Sensitive Little Snowflake' in Brutal Takedown 

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Jimmy Kimmel mocked “phony tough guy” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as a "sensitive little snowflake" during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in response to a recent report that said the former Fox News host banned photographers from the White House because of unflattering photos of him. “Turns out our phony tough guy, our secretary of war, is a sensitive little snowflake making a safe space for his beautiful face,” Kimmel quipped. “Give him two horns and a steering wheel . . . he’s Bowser in Mario Kart,” Kimmel snickered as he showed a photograph of an agitated Hegseth speaking aggressively to the press.

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'The Stopidest President' Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1A5WIrYi8E via @YouTube — DONALD MERSEL (@PEACEAUTHOR) March 13, 2026 Source: @PEACEAUTHOR/X

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Pete Hegseth's Photo Debacle

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel called Pete Hegseth a 'sensitive little snowflake.'

“And the truth is, Pete Hegseth is actually a handsome guy . . . on the outside. On the inside, he looks like the old lady from Weapons,” he said, referring to the award-winning Amy Madigan role as Aunt Gladys in the 2025 horror film. Following a March 2 briefing regarding military conflict with Iran, Hegseth's staff reportedly complained about how he looked in photos taken by licensed wire services. Photographers from the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images were subsequently shut out of briefings held on March 4 and March 10. Department of Defense Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson characterized the reports as "false," instead claiming the restrictions were to "use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively.”

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Pete Hegseth on his show.

This move follows a period of heightened tension between the Pentagon and the media under Hegseth's leadership. Last year, a new policy requiring reporters to agree not to publish any information not "explicitly authorized" led many major news organizations to relinquish their press credentials and leave their Pentagon desks. The National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) has condemned the recent exclusion, stating that a free press cannot function if officials only allow favorable images to be distributed.

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Pete Hegseth's Makeup Studio

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth allegedly installed a makeup studio in the Pentagon.

Hegseth’s vanity was widely panned when CBS revealed that he installed a makeup studio in the Pentagon for press-op glow-ups. The secretary denied the allegations. “Who would have ever guessed the guy who spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on a makeup studio might be a little bit self-absorbed?” Kimmel joked.

Pete Hegeth's Shopping Spree

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth was roasted for spending $93 billion at the DOD.