'It's Like Wrestling': Jimmy Kimmel Hints Donald Trump's Recent Conflicting Abortion Statement Is Scripted

Drawing an analogy to professional wrestling, Kimmel likened the political posturing between Trump and his Republican counterparts to a scripted match.

“It’s like wrestling, but with guys who, if you saw them in their underpants, you would throw up,” Kimmel said during his monologue.

He emphasized that the rift between Trump and anti-abortion Republicans might be a strategic move to appeal to pro-choice voters, given the electoral consequences of rigid anti-abortion policies.

Kimmel's skepticism toward the authenticity of the disagreements within the party resonates with political analysts' observations that evangelical voters are aware of the strategic maneuvers of the Trump administration.