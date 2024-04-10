'It's Like Wrestling': Jimmy Kimmel Hints Donald Trump's Recent Conflicting Abortion Statement Is Scripted
In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel dissected former President Donald Trump's ambiguous statement on abortion, shedding light on the underlying political strategy at play.
Trump's deviation from the Republican Party's official anti-abortion stance has sparked a wave of criticism from within his own party, with key figures like Senator Lindsey Graham expressing dissatisfaction.
Drawing an analogy to professional wrestling, Kimmel likened the political posturing between Trump and his Republican counterparts to a scripted match.
“It’s like wrestling, but with guys who, if you saw them in their underpants, you would throw up,” Kimmel said during his monologue.
He emphasized that the rift between Trump and anti-abortion Republicans might be a strategic move to appeal to pro-choice voters, given the electoral consequences of rigid anti-abortion policies.
Kimmel's skepticism toward the authenticity of the disagreements within the party resonates with political analysts' observations that evangelical voters are aware of the strategic maneuvers of the Trump administration.
Kimmel pointed out, “Trump appointed three of those judges to the Supreme Court, which led to overturning Roe V. Wade, but now he’s saying he’s not for a federal law against abortion, he thinks the decision should be left to the states.”
"Trump believes that every woman should have the right to drive 600 miles for health care," he continued. "And this is now upsetting a lot of his supporters, including Senator Lindsey Graham."
He also mentioned how Mike Pence also complained, noting how Trump didn’t reply to him. “I think he’s scared of Mike Pence,” Kimmel declared.
The controversy stems from Trump's recent video, where he expressed a nuanced position on abortion, diverging from the hardline ban favored by the Republican Party.
This move, aimed at distancing himself from strict anti-abortion policies, reflects a strategic shift in response to the widespread support for abortion rights among Americans.
The repeal of Roe v. Wade, achieved through Trump's appointment of anti-abortion justices, has had profound electoral implications for Republicans in states where abortion is a significant campaign issue.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kimmel highlighted the apparent contradictions in Trump's position, particularly his assertion that states should determine the legality of abortion.
“With Lindsey Graham, this is a game they’re playing. Because 7 out of 10 Americans believe women should have the right to choose and Republicans are losing elections on this," he told his viewers. "So Trump is gonna be the good guy, or the bad guy depending on which side you’re on, and then Lindsay will be on the other side, fitting hissy, saying Trump is too lenient to calm the pro-choice Republicans down.”