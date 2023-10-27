'Gloves Are Off': Donald Trump Brags About Record Fundraising Numbers for 2024 Republican Primary

The fundraiser was a significant success for Trump's campaign, with the $6 million raised in a single night making it one of the biggest fundraising events of his 2024 campaign. However, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign declined to comment on the event.

The fundraiser came on the heels of recent legal challenges for Trump.

Three lawyers aligned with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election pleaded guilty in Georgia, while over a dozen others are facing charges related to aiding the former president in the election dispute. Additionally, Trump himself spent two days in court this week defending his company in a civil fraud trial in New York.

