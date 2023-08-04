Donald Trump Melts Down, Demands Supreme Court 'Intercede' After He's Hit With 'a Barrage of Weak Lawsuits'

"CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!" he said as he blamed President Joe Biden for all of the lawsuits.

He then continued to bash Fox News for not portraying him in a good light.

"Why is it that Fox & Friends refuses to put up all of the polls where I am beating Biden, and DeSanctimonious is getting clobbered? He’s also down to me by 40 plus points, and not coming back. No wonder their ratings are way down!!!" he added.