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Jimmy Kimmel Calls Donald Trump 'Uncle Scam' and Mocks His Plan to Help Russia Fight Plague

split photo of Jimmy Kimmel & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s $5,000 promise and his offer to help Russia fight a plague.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel gave President Donald Trump a new nickname while dismantling two very different promises: sending Americans checks after the midterms and helping Russia confront a suspected plague outbreak.

During his October 5 Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, Kimmel first turned to Trump’s plans to campaign almost daily through the November 3 elections.

“Trump is expected to travel every day from now until November 3 as part of his plan to save the Republican majority and his marriage,” he joked.

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‘Uncle Scam’ Offers Voters $5,000

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image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s $5,000 promise during his late-night monologue.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s $5,000 promise during his late-night monologue.

Trump has promised every adult American $5,000 if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate.

“But fear not, Red Hats,” Kimmel said. “If dear old Uncle Scam can’t earn your vote, he’s going to buy it from you.”

The proposal would cost approximately $1.35 trillion, according to estimates.

“Now, first of all, that’s our money,” Kimmel said. “You’re not giving anyone anything. That’s you breaking open Eric’s piggy bank and going, ‘Hey, dummy. Here’s your allowance.’”

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE / YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump's offer to help out with Russia's disease outbreak.

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image of Kimmel dubbed Trump ‘Uncle Scam’ while questioning the proposed taxpayer payout.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel dubbed Donald Trump ‘Uncle Scam’ while questioning the proposed taxpayer payout.

Kimmel questioned why Trump would stop at $5,000 if the promise was not realistic.

“I’ll give you each five billion dollars in Trumpcoin, redeemable only at trumpstore.com,” he joked.

He then offered his verdict on the likelihood of anyone receiving the money: “Donald Trump is more likely to run a 5K than to give it to us.”

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A Plague Outbreak Prompts Another Promise

image of Kimmel joked about Trump offering to help Russia amid a suspected plague outbreak.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Donald Trump offering to help Russia amid a suspected plague outbreak.

Kimmel shifted to reports that a 28-year-old laboratory worker at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute died of severe pneumonia amid a suspected pneumonic plague outbreak. Dozens of people were reportedly placed in quarantine.

After footage showed Trump saying, “We’ll help them,” Kimmel questioned the administration’s qualifications.

“No worries,” he said. “The gang who brought polio back is on the case.”

Kimmel also joked that the Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia sounded like “the plot of one of those horror movies you can only get on Tubi.”

image of The comedian referenced rising illnesses while questioning the administration’s handling of public health.
Source: MEGA

The comedian referenced rising illnesses while questioning the administration’s handling of public health.

The segment followed Kimmel’s own account of illness affecting his staff after the show’s recent Brooklyn broadcasts.

“We took 200 members of our staff to Brooklyn,” he said. “I am pleased to announce that only half of them came back with the flu.”

With flu, measles and other diseases increasing, Kimmel sarcastically concluded that he was “glad we have a president who is a doctor and also Jesus.”

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