Vladimir Putin Health Cover-Up? Russia Accidentally Shares Video of President Coughing and Struggling to Breathe Amid Well-Being Rumors

Footage of Vladimir Putin coughing and struggling to catch his breath have sparked fresh concern for the Russian president's health. On Saturday, March 7, The Kremlin mistakenly posted an unedited video of the 73-year-old dictator's address to mark International Women’s Day. Putin repeatedly attempted to clear his throat and complained it was "a bit scratchy" while requesting another take in the since-deleted recording.

The Kremlin accidentally published an unedited video of Vladimir Putin delivering his greetings to Russian women for International Women’s Day.



“My throat’s a bit scratchy... I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today,” he says.



Read more: https://t.co/BYAJLt6yzL pic.twitter.com/0od9fj98Of — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 8, 2026 Source: @MoscowTimes/x The 73-year-old leader could be heard complaining about a 'scratchy' throat.

Source: APT/ youtube The dictator blamed his coughing on 'talking a lot' that day.

"You know, let me say that again, because … my throat’s a bit scratchy. Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today," he told someone off camera, per The Moscow Times. The original video remained up for only several minutes before being taken down.

There Are Rumors That Vladimir Putin Is Seriously Ill

Source: mega Speculation about Vladimir Putin's health is not new.

Putin's ailing health has been a topic of conversation for years, with some speculating he could have had a stroke or be suffering from some sort of cancer or Parkinson's Disease. As OK! previously reported, critics pointed out the leader's shaky legs and bulging veins at a conference in November 2025, but The Kremlin has dismissed rumors that he's gravely ill. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also declared last year that Putin "will die soon."

Source: mega Conspiracy theorists think the autocrat actually died three years ago.

Some even believe the despot died in 2023 after going into cardiac arrest, and that The Kremlin has been using "body doubles" to keep his death a secret. Conspiracy theorists claim those in charge rely on pre-recorded footage of the real autocrat, as well as artificial intelligence, to keep up the facade. The New York Times also reported the same year that leaked documents suggested Putin may have been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Vladimir Putin Is Not the Only World Leader Facing Health Rumors

Source: mega Donald Trump has also been facing rumors about his health.

The persistent chatter regarding Putin's health is similar to the scrutiny President Donald Trump has faced, especially since taking the Oval Office for the second time last January. The POTUS, who turns 80 in June, frequently covers his bruised hands with makeup and has been called out for nodding off during Cabinet meetings. Recently, he was spotted with an angry-looking rash on his neck.

Source: mega Some believe the U.S. president could have dementia.