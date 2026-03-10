or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Vladimir Putin
OK LogoHEALTH

Vladimir Putin Health Cover-Up? Russia Accidentally Shares Video of President Coughing and Struggling to Breathe Amid Well-Being Rumors

photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: APT/ youtube

The Kremlin abruptly deleted the unedited video.

March 10 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Footage of Vladimir Putin coughing and struggling to catch his breath have sparked fresh concern for the Russian president's health.

On Saturday, March 7, The Kremlin mistakenly posted an unedited video of the 73-year-old dictator's address to mark International Women’s Day.

Putin repeatedly attempted to clear his throat and complained it was "a bit scratchy" while requesting another take in the since-deleted recording.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MoscowTimes/x

The 73-year-old leader could be heard complaining about a 'scratchy' throat.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

image of The dictator blamed his coughing on 'talking a lot' that day.
Source: APT/ youtube

The dictator blamed his coughing on 'talking a lot' that day.

"You know, let me say that again, because … my throat’s a bit scratchy. Yes, a bit scratchy. I almost started coughing. I’ve been talking a lot today," he told someone off camera, per The Moscow Times.

The original video remained up for only several minutes before being taken down.

Article continues below advertisement

There Are Rumors That Vladimir Putin Is Seriously Ill

image of Speculation about Vladimir Putin's health is not new.
Source: mega

Speculation about Vladimir Putin's health is not new.

Putin's ailing health has been a topic of conversation for years, with some speculating he could have had a stroke or be suffering from some sort of cancer or Parkinson's Disease.

As OK! previously reported, critics pointed out the leader's shaky legs and bulging veins at a conference in November 2025, but The Kremlin has dismissed rumors that he's gravely ill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also declared last year that Putin "will die soon."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Conspiracy theorists think the autocrat actually died three years ago.
Source: mega

Conspiracy theorists think the autocrat actually died three years ago.

Some even believe the despot died in 2023 after going into cardiac arrest, and that The Kremlin has been using "body doubles" to keep his death a secret.

Conspiracy theorists claim those in charge rely on pre-recorded footage of the real autocrat, as well as artificial intelligence, to keep up the facade.

The New York Times also reported the same year that leaked documents suggested Putin may have been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Vladimir Putin Is Not the Only World Leader Facing Health Rumors

image of Donald Trump has also been facing rumors about his health.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has also been facing rumors about his health.

The persistent chatter regarding Putin's health is similar to the scrutiny President Donald Trump has faced, especially since taking the Oval Office for the second time last January.

The POTUS, who turns 80 in June, frequently covers his bruised hands with makeup and has been called out for nodding off during Cabinet meetings.

Recently, he was spotted with an angry-looking rash on his neck.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Some believe the U.S. president could have dementia.
Source: mega

Some believe the U.S. president could have dementia.

Many critics have also theorized Trump might be suffering from dementia like his late father.

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon notably addressed the rumors of the commander-in-chief's alleged mental decline on his show last fall.

"You ever look at someone and see that they ain’t all there, right?" Lemon, 60 asked. "They ain’t all there anymore. But everybody around them is too scared to say it out loud. That’s where we are with Donald Trump."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.