or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says He'll Issue $5,000 Dividend to Every Adult American If GOP Wins Congress, Critics Call It 'Desperate Gimmick'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump promised a $5,000 dividend for American adults if Republicans retained control of Congress.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump proposed giving American adults a $5,000 “dividend” if Republicans maintain control of Congress in November, and critics were quick to call it a bribe.

Announced during Trump’s nearly two-hour speech on the first night of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, the payment would be conditioned on the GOP retaining both the House and Senate. Recipients would also have to spend the money in the United States. Congress would likely need to authorize the plan, which some estimates place at roughly $1.3 trillion.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls It a 'Reward'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump described the proposed payment as a reward for Americans after years of hardship caused by former President Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump described the proposed payment as a reward for Americans after years of hardship caused by former President Joe Biden.

ABC News pressed Trump on whether the proposal was intended to drive turnout and why it was necessary if his economic policies were succeeding.

“I think what you're going to do — I didn't do it for turning out the vote, I did it as a reward for people having to put up with five years — four years of horrible situation caused by Biden,” Trump said.

The president said “tremendous growth” would cover the cost. A White House release suggested the money could come from corporate commitments to invest in the private sector, though how exactly remains unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Not Adopt It Now?'

Image of Critics questioned why Republicans had not adopted the proposed dividend while controlling Congress.
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned why Republicans had not adopted the proposed dividend while controlling Congress.

“Promises are always contingent on winning the election. It’s not clear why this is any more of a ‘bribe’ than promising Medicare for All,” said Quentin Langley of Quentin Langley Associates.

“But Republicans control Congress right now. If this is a good policy why not adopt it now?” Langley asked.

“It’s hard to believe this is a sincere offer,” he added. “The debt is over $40 trillion and getting worse.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Price Tag Fuels the Pushback

Image of JD Vance defended the payment as a dividend funded by tariff revenue and economic gains.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance defended the payment as a dividend funded by tariff revenue and economic gains.

On Fox News, Bret Baier told Vice President JD Vance that critics would characterize the proposal as “bribing voters” while risking renewed inflation. Vance defended it as a “dividend for American workers” funded by tariff revenue and economic gains.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of “trying to bribe the American people for their votes.” Outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie also objected, writing on X, “Frankly, I'm insulted by the notion that my vote this November could be bought for 5k.”

“Perhaps we can put the checks with the ones we got from DOGE and from the tariffs,” Langley joked.

Image of Donald Trump proposed a $2,000 tariff-funded rebate in November 2025, but payments were never issued.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump proposed a $2,000 tariff-funded rebate in November 2025, but payments were never issued.

Trump proposed a $2,000 tariff-funded rebate in November 2025, but those payments were not made.

Estimates for tariff revenue, meanwhile, vary from nearly $200 billion to $300 billion. That windfall is slowing, however, as repayments to companies go out following a Supreme Court ruling striking down certain new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.