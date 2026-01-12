Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage Includes 'Limited Interactions': They Prefer to Do 'Their Own Things'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump, who shared over 20 years of marriage, have one hobby they both enjoy the most! “They both love interior design,” a source told People magazine. Despite this shared interest, the couple maintains “limited interactions” and prefers to engage in “their own things.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump reportedly have limited daily interactions.

Article continues below advertisement

“Donald has his own vision for his homes and clubs, and over the years has designed and selected a lot of the furnishings and finishings himself at Mar-a-Lago and the golf clubs,” the insider explained. “He and Melania have that in common. They both love interior design.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the couple’s relationship dynamic revolves around their separate activities. “There is little interaction between them, just what is expected. Then they go back to doing their own thing,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A source said the couple prefers to focus on their own interests.

Article continues below advertisement

White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded to these claims, asserting, “President Trump and the entire administration work 24/7 for the American people to deliver on the promise to Make America Great Again. The Trump Family is the most successful family of all time.” In a recent interview, Donald candidly discussed moments that his wife, Melania, finds “unpresidential.”

Article continues below advertisement

He joked, “She hates when I dance. She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?’” Donald then elaborated: “My wife hates it when I do this. She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘but I did become president… She said, ‘Darling, please, the weight-lifting is terrible.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Interior design is one passion the couple share, according to the source.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He animatedly showcased his dance moves as he spoke. “But I have to say this that the dancing they really like. To which Melania says they don’t like it, they are just being nice to you… I told her that’s not right, they get crazy and scream and dance. I want to be more… but I have got somebody watching… I wanna be more,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

At NORAD’s annual Santa-tracking event at the White House, Melania appeared to subtly shade Donald during their interaction. As Donald praised her, saying, “How are you doing, First Lady? Oh, look at you! Isn’t this the greatest First Lady? People love our First Lady, right, honey? Look at her, how elegant is the First Lady. Look at you. I’m not supposed to be doing this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Melania interjected, “Anybody else? Are they calling?” This moment quickly went viral across social media platforms. The couple often finds themselves under the public’s watchful eye. A recent clip from Melania’s upcoming documentary gained attention when, asked if she watched her husband’s 2024 presidential election win moment, she replied, “I did not. I will see it on the news.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Public moments between the couple continue to spark online discussion.

Article continues below advertisement

Their marriage faces continual scrutiny. In a revealing interview last year, Donald shared that he and Melania often disagreed over the noise from the White House Ballroom construction. He staunchly defended the $300 million project, while Melania reportedly did not appreciate the disturbances.