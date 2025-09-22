or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel's Cousin Claims More 'Bombshells' Will Come Out About His Late-Night Show's Temporary Suspension: 'I Know Too Much'

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Sal Iacono
Source: mega

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will return on Tuesday, September 23.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's cousin and collaborator Sal Iacono claimed the drama surrounding his late-night show's temporary suspension is far from over.

Before ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Tuesday, September 23, Iacono appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," revealing "there are a couple more bombshells to come" — but he can't spill the beans on anything at the moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Tumultuous' Week

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jimmy Kimmel's cousin Sal Iacono claimed there are more 'bombshells' to be revealed about the comedian's late-night show being temporarily suspended.
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel's cousin Sal Iacono claimed there are more 'bombshells' to be revealed about the comedian's late-night show being temporarily suspended.

"I wish I could say anything," he admitted. "I’m feeling good. We’re going to be all right. Everything’s going to be just fine."

Iacono — who sometimes appears on Kimmel's show as "Cousin Sal" — confessed the past week was "tumultuous" for the family, and he has seen his relative since his show was suspended on Wednesday, September 17.

Iacono said his son Jack, who's in high school, told the comic, "‘Hey, some kids at school say it’s not right what happened to you.'" Kimmel responded by joking, "Next time tell them, ‘I’m not too worried; my cousin Jimmy is an excellent dancer.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Iacono revealed he 'can't say anything' else about the drama.
Source: @thecousinsal/instagram

Iacono revealed he 'can't say anything' else about the drama.

"That’s all I have to say right now. I can’t really say anything," Iacono added. "You and I know too much. It’s very emotional."

As OK! reported, the comedian's show was suspended for his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder and Donald Trump.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said, though it was reported Robinson had not voted in the last two presidential elections.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel has yet to publicly react to his suspension.
Source: abc

Jimmy Kimmel has yet to publicly react to his suspension.

He went on to drag the commander-in-chief for his reply when a reporter asked him how he was doing after the right-wing activist's assassination, as Trump stated, "I think very good," before moving on to brag about White House renovations.

"He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction," Kimmel joked. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"

ABC Announces Return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Photo of ABC explained they put the show on a short hiatus because they felt Kimmel's comments were 'ill-timed' and 'insensitive.'
Source: mega

ABC explained they put the show on a short hiatus because they felt Kimmel's comments were 'ill-timed' and 'insensitive.'

On Monday, September 22, ABC announced the late-night series will be back on September 23.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the statement explained. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.