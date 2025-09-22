Jimmy Kimmel's Cousin Claims More 'Bombshells' Will Come Out About His Late-Night Show's Temporary Suspension: 'I Know Too Much'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's cousin and collaborator Sal Iacono claimed the drama surrounding his late-night show's temporary suspension is far from over. Before ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Tuesday, September 23, Iacono appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," revealing "there are a couple more bombshells to come" — but he can't spill the beans on anything at the moment.

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Tumultuous' Week

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel's cousin Sal Iacono claimed there are more 'bombshells' to be revealed about the comedian's late-night show being temporarily suspended.

"I wish I could say anything," he admitted. "I’m feeling good. We’re going to be all right. Everything’s going to be just fine." Iacono — who sometimes appears on Kimmel's show as "Cousin Sal" — confessed the past week was "tumultuous" for the family, and he has seen his relative since his show was suspended on Wednesday, September 17. Iacono said his son Jack, who's in high school, told the comic, "‘Hey, some kids at school say it’s not right what happened to you.'" Kimmel responded by joking, "Next time tell them, ‘I’m not too worried; my cousin Jimmy is an excellent dancer.’"

Source: @thecousinsal/instagram Iacono revealed he 'can't say anything' else about the drama.

"That’s all I have to say right now. I can’t really say anything," Iacono added. "You and I know too much. It’s very emotional." As OK! reported, the comedian's show was suspended for his comments about Charlie Kirk's murder and Donald Trump. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said, though it was reported Robinson had not voted in the last two presidential elections.

Source: abc Jimmy Kimmel has yet to publicly react to his suspension.

He went on to drag the commander-in-chief for his reply when a reporter asked him how he was doing after the right-wing activist's assassination, as Trump stated, "I think very good," before moving on to brag about White House renovations. "He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction," Kimmel joked. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"

ABC Announces Return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: mega ABC explained they put the show on a short hiatus because they felt Kimmel's comments were 'ill-timed' and 'insensitive.'