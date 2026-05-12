Jimmy Kimmel Criticized for Roasting Marco Rubio's Vatican Visit: 'Crossed the Line'

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest monologue took aim at Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s meeting with Pope Leo XIV, turning an otherwise formal diplomatic visit into a punchline and drawing criticism from those who say late-night comedy is veering into more divisive territory.

During the May 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host zeroed in on Rubio’s body language during the Vatican visit, mocking what he portrayed as an awkward and stiff interaction between the two men.

After airing a clip of Rubio shaking hands with the pope and posing for a photo, Kimmel quipped, “That’s what Marco calls vibing with someone.”