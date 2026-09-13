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Jimmy Kimmel Says He and Donald Trump Both 'Accomplished Nothing' This Summer as Nation Faces Ongoing Crisis

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late night after his summer break with fresh jokes about Donald Trump.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 5:54 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel came back from summer break with three months of material about President Donald Trump waiting for him.

On the September 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host returned for his 4,000th episode and used the milestone monologue to recap what he called Trump’s “crazy summer,” from AI-generated posts to political rebrands and the still-green Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“It’s a lot of shows,” Kimmel said of reaching 4,000 episodes. “According to the White House, it’s too many shows.”

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The Summer Scorecard

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel marked his 4,000th episode by roasting Donald Trump’s chaotic summer.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel marked his 4,000th episode by roasting Donald Trump’s chaotic summer.

“When I left for summer break in the middle of June, the country was a mess,” Kimmel said, citing the war with Iran, high gas prices, inflation and the public confusion around Mitch McConnell’s health.

“And now, only three months later, I am so pleased to report that thanks to your favorite president, DJ Jazzy Donald, every one of those problems has been solved,” Kimmel joked. “We made America great again!”

When the audience booed, Kimmel pretended to be confused.

“Why isn’t everyone standing up and clapping?” he asked. “It said on Truth Social he made America great again.”

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Pools, Polls and Productivity

Image of Jimmy Kimmel joked about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and its algae problem.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel joked about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and its algae problem.

Kimmel also went after the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, joking that the Trump administration had turned it “into gravy.”

“How are we supposed to win the war with Iran when we can’t even win the war against algae?” he asked.

“Trump’s pool numbers and poll numbers are at all-time lows,” he continued.

“Donald Trump and I have one thing in common,” Kimmel said. “We both accomplished nothing all summer long.”

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AI Posts and New Hair

Image of The host also mocked Donald Trump’s AI-generated posts and changing hair color.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The host also mocked Donald Trump’s AI-generated posts and changing hair color.

Kimmel also mocked Trump’s hair color, which seemed to have changed in recent footage.

“Is it possible to have a midlife crisis at 80 years old?” he asked. “It’s like he’s aging in reverse. He’s our own little Benjamin Glutton.”

Turning to Trump’s weekend social media spree, including AI-generated images and videos, Kimmel said it felt like he was being welcomed back to work.

“He’s crazier than ever,” Kimmel said, “On Sunday alone, he posted 37 times.”

He singled out Trump’s post declaring, “The moon is ours.”

“Okay,” Kimmel responded. “We own the moon. The moon is America’s lightbulb now.”

Image of The late-night host also poked fun at Donald Trump’s Lake America merchandise.
Source: @erictrump/INSTAGRAM

The late-night host also poked fun at Donald Trump’s Lake America merchandise.

He also mocked Trump’s suggested New Mexico rename and $55 Lake America hats, calling the merch “a small price to pay to let everyone around you know you did not graduate the sixth grade.”

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