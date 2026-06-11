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Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Late-Night Uncertainty as ABC Delays Contract Negotiations: 'It's an Unusual Position to Be In'

Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel started hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in 2003.

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June 11 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel is not sure what the future holds for him and late-night television.

During a recent interview with New York Magazine's Vulture, the famed comedian opened up about uncertainty surrounding his future at ABC, revealing that contract negotiations with the network are not following their typical timeline and raising questions about what comes next for the late-night host.

According to Kimmel, discussions regarding his annual contract are usually well underway by this point in the television season. This year, however, that supposedly hasn't been the case.

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'I Do Still Have a Year Left on My Contract'

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Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel is unsure what his late-night future looks like after 2027.

"It's an unusual position to be in, but I do still have a year left on my contract, and that's what I agreed to!" Kimmel explained.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host's remarks were made amid a drastically evolving late-night television landscape following CBS' decision to cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Reflecting on the end of his pal Stephen Colbert's late-night television run last month, Kimmel admitted the move hit close to home.

"I feel a little bit defeated by it," he told the news outlet. "In a lot of ways, I feel like I'm looking at my own future."

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'We're Being Poisoned'

Jimmy Kimmel ,Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has been fiercely defensive of pal and fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert following his exit from CBS.

Still, Kimmel refuses to lose hope while pushing back on recent negative narratives surrounding the future of late-night TV.

"There are far more people watching late-night TV than there ever were, if you look at the number of views me and my colleagues get online every day and add in our linear-television ratings," he noted.

"We're not just dying of natural causes. We're being poisoned," Kimmel declared.

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'Freedom Is What I Want More Than Anything'

Jimmy Kimmel ,Stephen Colbert.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel isn't sure how much longer he wants to be a late-night host.

As for Kimmel, the beloved star confessed he's yet to make a decision about whether he'll seek another contract extension when his current deal expires in May 2027 or step away from the game altogether.

"It's important to me to be responsible," he shared. "I know I could go out in a blaze of glory and get a lot of applause for it, but it would be a very selfish thing to do."

While he remains uncertain about what his next professional chapter might look like, Kimmel knows exactly what he wants more of in his personal life.

"Freedom is what I want more than anything. I want to be able to go fishing because the fishing's good," the father-of-four quipped.

'He's Tired'

Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's longtime producer, Erin Irwin, admitted the comedian has 'been talking about leaving for a while.'

Kimmel's longtime producer, Erin Irwin, also weighed in on the possibility of the host eventually leaving late night, revealing that he has been discussing the prospect for quite some time.

"He's been talking about leaving for a while," Irwin told Vulture, adding that while she hopes the show remains on the air through the 2028 presidential election, she's not sure Kimmel wants to continue that long.

"He's tired," she spilled.

ABC and Jimmy Kimmel Live! did not immediately respond to OK!'s request for comment.

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