Jimmy Kimmel Questions Why Jeffrey Epstein Had Framed Photo With Melania Trump in His House After She Denies Relationship With Predator
April 10 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel isn't buying Melania Trump's recent declaration that she didn't have any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The comedian addressed the first lady's Thursday, April 9, speech on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that day, pointing out how she and Donald Trump were seen in a framed photo at the late predator's home.
Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Believe Melania Trump's Claims
"By the way, while you’re explaining how much you didn’t know Epstein, any particular reason you can think of that he had a picture of you guys on display at his house?" Kimmel asked. "Maybe this is the photo that came with the frame, I don’t know."
"I, for one, when I see this, I think, well, these two don’t know each other at all," the late-night host joked, noting the framed image had Jeffrey's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell cropped out.
As OK! reported, the FLOTUS claimed she was "never friends" with the financier and was not a "victim of his."
She also denied rumors that Epstein was the one who introduced her to Donald.
"Like many people in New York and Palm Beach at the time, I may have been in the same room as him at large social events," she stated. "That does not mean I had a relationship with him. I met him once, briefly, around the year 2000. That is the extent of my direct interaction."
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"I never visited his island. I never flew on his plane," the mother-of-one continued. "I had no knowledge of his crimes, and I was not involved in any of his activities."
"There has also been reporting about a supposed connection between me and Ghislaine Maxwell. I recall a short, casual email exchange many years ago. It was insignificant and did not develop into any kind of relationship," she added of an email in which she signed, "Love, Melania."
"The continued spread of lies, manipulated images, and false narratives is deeply troubling," said Melania. "These claims are not only untrue, they are harmful and disrespectful — to me, to my family, and most importantly, to the real victims of Epstein’s crimes."
Melania Trump Wants Justice for Jeffrey Epstein's Victims
The former model concluded her address by giving her support to Jeffrey's victims.
"At the same time, I believe the focus should remain where it belongs: on justice for the victims," Melania expressed. "I support efforts for greater transparency and accountability, including congressional hearings where survivors can share their stories and be heard."
"The victims deserve answers. They deserve justice," she declared. "And they deserve to have their voices respected."