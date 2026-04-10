Jimmy Kimmel Questions Why Jeffrey Epstein Had Framed Photo With Melania Trump in His House After She Denies Relationship With Predator

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Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Believe Melania Trump's Claims

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel noted that Jeffrey Epstein had a framed photo with the Trumps in his house.

"By the way, while you’re explaining how much you didn’t know Epstein, any particular reason you can think of that he had a picture of you guys on display at his house?" Kimmel asked. "Maybe this is the photo that came with the frame, I don’t know." "I, for one, when I see this, I think, well, these two don’t know each other at all," the late-night host joked, noting the framed image had Jeffrey's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell cropped out.

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was cropped out of the framed image.

As OK! reported, the FLOTUS claimed she was "never friends" with the financier and was not a "victim of his." She also denied rumors that Epstein was the one who introduced her to Donald. "Like many people in New York and Palm Beach at the time, I may have been in the same room as him at large social events," she stated. "That does not mean I had a relationship with him. I met him once, briefly, around the year 2000. That is the extent of my direct interaction."

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'I Never Flew on His Plane'

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Melania Trump denied a rumor that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump.

"I never visited his island. I never flew on his plane," the mother-of-one continued. "I had no knowledge of his crimes, and I was not involved in any of his activities." "There has also been reporting about a supposed connection between me and Ghislaine Maxwell. I recall a short, casual email exchange many years ago. It was insignificant and did not develop into any kind of relationship," she added of an email in which she signed, "Love, Melania."

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Source: mega Melania Trump told the public not to believe 'lies and manipulated images.'

"The continued spread of lies, manipulated images, and false narratives is deeply troubling," said Melania. "These claims are not only untrue, they are harmful and disrespectful — to me, to my family, and most importantly, to the real victims of Epstein’s crimes."

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Melania Trump Wants Justice for Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

Source: mega The first lady wants Jeffrey Epstein's victims to share their stories.