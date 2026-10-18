Jimmy Kimmel Brands Katie Zacharia 'Malibu Katie' After White House Debut

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Meet ‘Malibu Katie’

Source: THE WHITE HOUSE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel called Katie Zacharia 'Malibu Katie' while criticizing her performance as Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“You know, Trump’s been president for quite a long time now. I think it’s been about what? 50, 60 years?” Kimmel said. “And in order to keep him awake and interested, every six months they bring in a new fawning blonde dolt to add to the rotation,” he continued. “Things did not get off to a great start for Malibu Katie today,” he said.

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Source: THE WHITE HOUSE/YOUTUBE

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel called Katie Zacharia 'Malibu Katie' while criticizing her performance as Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“Her first briefing was brief,” Kimmel said. “It was only 14 minutes long, but even in that short time, she accomplished exactly what she was brought in to do, which is slobber a whole tube of lip gloss all over the president’s behind.” After playing clips of Zacharia praising Trump and saying she had wanted to work for him “for a very long time,” Kimmel quipped, “And really, that’s all it takes nowadays.” He then compared her outfit to that of somebody “about to announce pre-boarding on a Delta Airlines flight.”

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

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Jimmy Kimmel Grades Her Performance

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel also mocked Katie Zacharia’s prediction that 'The Odyssey' would fail because it was a 'woke movie.'

“Her reading is good for an 11-year-old,” Kimmel said. “He hired a fourth-grader to be press secretary.” Kimmel also revisited Zacharia’s earlier public commentary, including her false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and prediction that The Odyssey would fail because it was a “woke movie.” “Well, that woke movie went on to make $1.8 billion,” he responded. “We got a smart one here.”

'My President' Gaffe Creates Awkward Moment

Source: THE WHITE HOUSE/YOUTUBE Katie Zacharia accidentally referred to her husband as 'my president' before correcting herself during the briefing.