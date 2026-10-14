New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Accused by Critics of Undergoing the 'MAGA Makeover': 'Too Much Botox'

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Donald Trump’s newest White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has been accused by critics online of drastically changing her appearance. Before-and-after photos of the media relations specialist, 41, circulated on X, where users claimed she underwent the "MAGA makeover."

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A Photo of Katie Zacharia From 2013 Resurfaced on X

It appears Ms. Katie has done the MAGA makeover.



Photo (Right): The Sun pic.twitter.com/no1IPqxjys — Maggie 🇺🇸⚾️ (@LACentrist) October 13, 2026 Source: @LACentrist/X New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was suspected by X users of getting the 'MAGA Makeover.'

The so-called makeover has been closely associated with women of the Republican party, who usually have done an extensive amount cosmetic surgery and often wear heavy makeup. One user shared a photo of Zacharia from 2013, looking young and fresh-faced. The next image featured the Pepperdine University grad from earlier this month in the White House press briefing room.

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Users Claimed Katie Zacharia Went Under the Knife

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia was appointed to her post by Donald Trump on October 9.

She appeared to be wearing a hefty amount of eye makeup, and had larger, enhanced lips as she also wore her blonde hair in loose waves. "It appears Ms. Katie has done the MAGA makeover," someone wrote, with another stating Zacharia had "too much Botox." "The eyebrows on these freaks are just insane," an individual penned. While some users simply attributed Zacharia's physical appearance to aging, others weren't so convinced.

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Source: @katiezacharia/instagram 'One more facelift and she’ll have a goatee,' someone joked about Katie Zacharia's look.

"Lips? Eyebrows? Aging yes, but that’s not natural aging," one noted. "Apparently aging 13 years is a political statement now," another rolled their eyes. "It’s really sad," one sighed, with a person noting she had "too much filler." "Le Mar-a-Lago face," a user joked, referring to the surgically-enhanced look popularized by conservative associates tied to Trump’s famed Palm Beach, Fl., estate. A person also chimed in: "One more facelift and she’ll have a goatee."

Katie Zacharia Replaced Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Source: MEGA 'It appears Ms. Katie has done the MAGA makeover,' a user on X claimed.