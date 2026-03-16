Politics 'Exhausted' Jimmy Kimmel Says We 'Live in a Ridiculous Country' After Dissing Donald Trump at the 2026 Oscars Source: ABC;MEGA Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said we live in a 'ridiculous country' after taking more Oscars jabs at President Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel March 16 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

At the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a viral red-carpet comment, stating, "We live in a ridiculous country.” Kimmel remarked to a Variety journalist who asked whether he was exhausted by the current state of the world. The outspoken critic of President Donald Trump replied, “Yes, I’m exhausted. Of course. It’s ridiculous. We live in a ridiculous country. We always lived in a ridiculous country, but it was always ridiculous in a fun, Mr. T kind of way. Now we’ve got a different Mr. T. "

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Not Scared'

Jimmy Kimmel says that we “live in a ridiculous country” and that he’s “not scared but always hopeful.”



Vanity Fair #Oscar Party pic.twitter.com/OTjtr8KQQk — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026 Source: @Variety/X Jimmy Kimmel said he's 'hopeful' despite living in a 'ridiculous country.'

When asked if he was nervous, Kimmel laughed, “No, I’m not scared. No, I’m not scared. Am I hopeful? I’m always hopeful, yeah. I’m always hopeful.” During the ceremony, the 58-year-old comedian served as a presenter and continued his critique of the current political and media landscape with several high-profile jabs. While presenting the documentary awards, he took a sharp dig at CBS, grouping the network with North Korea as places that do not support free speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at CBS

Source: ABC Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at CBS at the 2026 Oscars.

"We hear a lot about courage at shows like this, but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage," Kimmel told the Dolby Theatre's star-studded audience. "As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech," Kimmel continued. "I'm not at liberty to say which. Let's leave it at North Korea and CBS." This was a reference to the recent cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and censorship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at CBS at the #Oscars: “As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”



(via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/uagEF93Swn — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026 Source: @Variety/X

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked the first lady's documentary.

He also brutally mocked the widely panned Amazon documentary Melania. "Fortunately for all of us, there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action," Kimmel said. "And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes." After reading the nominees for Best Documentary Feature, he quipped that the former president would be "mad his wife wasn't nominated.” This performance echoed his 2024 hosting stint, where he famously responded to a real-time social media taunt from the president, a 34-times convicted felon, by asking, "Isn't it past your jail time?"

Inside Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel's Feud

Source: MEGA The two frequently fight on social media.