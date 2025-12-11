Jimmy Kimmel Lays Into Donald Trump as He Calls the President 'Deeply Unwell': 'Something Is Wrong Here'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
The feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump continues.
During his Wednesday, December 10, monologue, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host ridiculed the 79-year-old president's lengthy rant about his "perfect" health, which was shared to Truth Social one night prior.
"Our president appears to be deeply unwell, even for him," the comedian, 58, quipped, displaying the nearly 500-word post.
Kimmel added that the rambling message was "twice as long as the Gettysburg Address," referring to President Abraham Lincoln's iconic 272-word speech.
The late-night host went on to mock Trump's bragging about undergoing three cognitive exams, which the POTUS insisted he "aced."
"Let me tell you what that means," he said. "That means he passed the first two, and they were like 'this can’t be right.' Let’s give him one more."
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump's 'Dementia Tests' & 'Mystery Bruises'
"Something is wrong here," Kimmel declared. "The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He’s been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises that he’s covering with Maybelline."
"And we’re supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?" he added.
Donald Trump Went on Furious Rant Defending His Health
In the POTUS' statement shared to his social media platform, the president suggested it was "perhaps even treasonous" for media outlets to question the state of his health.
He slammed publications, namely The New York Times, dubbing them "true Enemies of the People."
"After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he wrote.
Trump claimed he received "PERFECT marks" in the "long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors."
"Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," he boasted.
In addition to his claims about his health, the Republican leader gloated about what an incredible leader he is.
"There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best," he wrote.
Trump rambled on, "I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border, when previous Administrations were unable to do so, and created an 'aura' around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before."