Jimmy Kimmel Lays Into Donald Trump as He Calls the President 'Deeply Unwell': 'Something Is Wrong Here'

Kimmel added that the rambling message was "twice as long as the Gettysburg Address," referring to President Abraham Lincoln's iconic 272-word speech. The late-night host went on to mock Trump's bragging about undergoing three cognitive exams, which the POTUS insisted he "aced." "Let me tell you what that means," he said. "That means he passed the first two, and they were like 'this can’t be right.' Let’s give him one more."

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump's 'Dementia Tests' & 'Mystery Bruises'

"Something is wrong here," Kimmel declared. "The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He’s been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises that he’s covering with Maybelline." "And we’re supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?" he added.

Donald Trump Went on Furious Rant Defending His Health

In the POTUS' statement shared to his social media platform, the president suggested it was "perhaps even treasonous" for media outlets to question the state of his health. He slammed publications, namely The New York Times, dubbing them "true Enemies of the People." "After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he wrote. Trump claimed he received "PERFECT marks" in the "long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors." "Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results," he boasted.

