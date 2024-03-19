Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump for Still 'Stewing' Over Viral Oscars Moment: 'I Love That This Bothered Him So Much'
Jimmy Kimmel is happy that Donald Trump can't stop thinking about him after he read aloud his Truth Social post at the 2024 Oscars on March 10.
During the Monday, March 18, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian joked about how Trump, 77, won't stop bringing him up in interviews.
“I guess I shouldn’t be surprised,” Kimmel, 56, told his viewers of the iconic moment from the night. “Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times Eric is starting to get jealous.”
“But what he doesn’t realize is that I love this,” Kimmel continued. “I love that this bothered him so much, I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive.”
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel got the crowd going when he surprised the audience by reading aloud Trump's social media post about his hosting skills.
"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars?" the former reality star wrote on Truth Social. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be."
"Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos," he continued, referring to former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos.
"He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous," Trump claimed. "Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Kimmel then mocked Trump in front of all the celebrities.
“Blah, blah, blah, make America great again,” Kimmel replied. “Ok now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No?”
“Well, thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?” the TV star concluded.
A few weeks later, Trump brought up Kimmel during an interview with Fox News' MediaBuzz, which aired on Sunday, March 17.
“Every night he hits me, I guess,” Trump said. “His ratings are terrible. He’s not a talented guy. I hear he hits me all the time, so I figured I’d hit him because I thought he was a lousy host."
“I said, ‘This guy’s even dumber than I thought,'” Trump added of incident. “The thing went viral. It’s been all over the world now, and all he had to do is keep his mouth shut.”