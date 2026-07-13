Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Mitch McConnell’s Hospital Update With Wild Photo Swap

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Jimmy Kimmel is not missing any opportunity to mock Mitch McConnell, even amid the senator's recent health scare. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took to Instagram on July 12 to share an AI-generated photo of himself in a hospital bed, smiling at the camera, wearing a red-and-white checkered shirt, with the caption, "For those who've been asking, I'm feeling great." Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, could also be seen sitting beside him, smiling at the camera.

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Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Mitch McConnell's Hospital Update

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel photoshopped his face on Mitch McConnell's face to troll the ageing politician after being hospitalized.

Kimmel's post is a direct callback to the Kentucky senator's update, which was shared earlier that day via CNN. In the update, the 84-year-old could be seen sitting upright on a hospital bed, wearing the same shirt as Kimmel in the AI-generated photo, and smiling at the camera, with his 73-year-old wife sitting beside him.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jimmykimmel/Instagram Jimmy Kimmel's parody post is a direct callback to Mitch McConnell's health update photo.

McConnell also shared a statement with the outlet. "My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages,” he said. "But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," he continued.

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Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Last Month After Found Unconscious At Home

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Source: Office of Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell shared an update about his recovery on Sunday with the media after weeks of silence.

The American politician was hospitalized on June 14 after a fall left him unconscious. Weeks after his mysterious hospitalization, an EMS recording revealed that paramedics were reportedly called to the senator's home for an "unconscious" person, with a probable "cardiac arrest." The recording also featured a medic saying, "CPR in progress." The senator's spokesperson later confirmed in a statement that McConnell was still hospitalized, adding that “he continues his recovery," per CNN.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after being found unconscious in his home after a fall.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has experienced multiple health-related accidents recently. Per CNN, the senator suffered a fall in 2023 that resulted in a concussion and broken ribs. Just a few months later, he froze mid-sentence during a press conference, raising further concerns about his health. The outlet reported that he had suffered two other separate falls earlier that year. His attending physician also noted, "McConnell has experienced several falls throughout the year that have been attributed to his post-polio condition."

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell is a childhood polio survivor which reportedly remains a major reason behind his deteriorating health condition.