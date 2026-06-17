Jimmy Kimmel’s Birthday Post for Donald Trump Turns Epstein Jab Into Viral Late-Night Bait
June 17 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel did not wait for a monologue to take his birthday shot at President Donald Trump.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host marked Trump’s 80th birthday on Instagram with a fake card referencing the president’s alleged 2003 birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein, turning a social media post into the kind of late-night clip that travels without anyone needing to watch TV.
The Birthday Card Joke
“Happy 80th Donald!” Kimmel’s card read. “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
The post resembled a note Trump allegedly sent Epstein for his 50th birthday, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. While the reported Epstein note was written inside the outline of a woman’s body, Kimmel’s version was written inside the outline of an obese man, making the jab visual as well as political.
Trump has denied the report and refiled a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal after an earlier version was thrown out.
Why the Post Went Viral
“A social media post from a late-night host now travels faster and further than a monologue because it does not require anyone to stay up past 11 p.m. to see it,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
Philip said Kimmel’s timing gave the post extra force because it landed inside a birthday news cycle already primed for Trump content.
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“When Kimmel drops an Epstein-referential jab on Trump's 80th birthday, he is not just making a joke,” Philip explained. “He is planting a seed in a news cycle that is already saturated with birthday content.
”With late-night TV viewership long in decline, the shows have already largely become clip engines meant for an online audience.
“Late-night television used to be the main event but now it's just a content factory,” said media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff. “The monologue is often just raw material for clips.”
A Joke With Built-in Risk
Kimmel has repeatedly used Epstein references against Trump. In April, after Melania Trump said she had “never been friends with Epstein,” Kimmel aired a photo of Donald and Melania Trump posing with Epstein and joked, “When I see this, I think, well, these two don’t know each other at all.”
“For Kimmel's brand the risk is different. There is a line between political satire and something that reads as mean-spirited on a birthday,” Philip said.
Shroff suggested the post was more amplification than revelation.
“Here, this is Kimmel’s zillionth jab about Trump–Epstein with a timely hook and connection to it being Trump’s birthday and the scandalous birthday card,” Shroff said. “This was simply red meat for the anti-Trump crowd.”