Jimmy Kimmel’s Birthday Post for Donald Trump Turns Epstein Jab Into Viral Late-Night Bait

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Jimmy Kimmel did not wait for a monologue to take his birthday shot at President Donald Trump. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host marked Trump’s 80th birthday on Instagram with a fake card referencing the president’s alleged 2003 birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein, turning a social media post into the kind of late-night clip that travels without anyone needing to watch TV.

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The Birthday Card Joke

Source: @jimmykimmel/INSTAGRAM Jimmy Kimmel’s post referenced Donald Trump’s alleged birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Happy 80th Donald!” Kimmel’s card read. “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The post resembled a note Trump allegedly sent Epstein for his 50th birthday, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. While the reported Epstein note was written inside the outline of a woman’s body, Kimmel’s version was written inside the outline of an obese man, making the jab visual as well as political. Trump has denied the report and refiled a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal after an earlier version was thrown out.

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Why the Post Went Viral

Source: MEGA The birthday post went viral across social media.

“A social media post from a late-night host now travels faster and further than a monologue because it does not require anyone to stay up past 11 p.m. to see it,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. Philip said Kimmel’s timing gave the post extra force because it landed inside a birthday news cycle already primed for Trump content.

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Source: MEGA An expert said the post benefited from the birthday news cycle.

“When Kimmel drops an Epstein-referential jab on Trump's 80th birthday, he is not just making a joke,” Philip explained. “He is planting a seed in a news cycle that is already saturated with birthday content. ”With late-night TV viewership long in decline, the shows have already largely become clip engines meant for an online audience. “Late-night television used to be the main event but now it's just a content factory,” said media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff. “The monologue is often just raw material for clips.”

A Joke With Built-in Risk

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel renewed his criticism of Donald Trump with the parody post.