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Mitch McConnell Health Update: Senator Remains Hospitalized But 'Is Not Brain Dead' After Being Found 'Unconscious,' Source Claims

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell was rushed to a hospital after being found 'unconscious' inside of his Washington, D.C., home on June 14.

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July 10 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

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As the mystery surrounding Mitch McConnell's health deepens, a new source claims the senator is on the mend amid a stressful hospitalization.

According to an insider "familiar with the McConnell health situation," the former Senate Majority Leader, 84, remains hospitalized and under medical supervision as he recovers from what's been described as a cardiac emergency. "He's alive. He's not brain dead. He's in rehab and the hospital," the source claimed to NewsNation political campaign reporter Jackie Koppell. "With his condition, he needs time to physically recover. But mentally he's fine. The doctors want to make sure he's okay."

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Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell is reportedly not 'brain dead' despite Laura Loomer's claims.

"Unlikely McConnell is back at the Capitol next week although possible, the source adds," Koppell continued in a post shared to X.

Koppell's source quote directly contradicted claims made by MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer earlier this week.

Loomer sent shockwaves through political media on Monday, July 6, when she claimed via X that a "high level source close to the White House" told her McConnell had allegedly lost his cognitive abilities.

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'He's Not Coming Back'

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer shockingly alleged Mitch McConnell was 'brain dead,' however, other sources contradict her claims.

"Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back," the source alleged.

Loomer's claims triggered a chain of misleading information and sarcastic jokes surrounding the senator's health status.

It also fueled backlash against McConnell's team for not being direct and upfront about the Republican politician's condition.

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Donald Trump Clueless About Mitch McConnell's Health Status

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Donald Trump,Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he has 'no idea' how Mitch McConnell is holding up in the hospital.

While his team has kept things vague, Donald Trump also had little to say about McConnell's health status.

When asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, July 7, if he knew anything about McConnell's condition, the president confessed he was clueless.

"No, I have no — I have no idea. I have no idea how he's doing," he said while en route to Joint Base Andrews.

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Mitch McConnell Found 'Unconscious' in Washington, D.C., Home

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell was seen being loaded onto an ambulance in a neighbor's video.

Verified information about McConnell's health remains scarce, however, it's confirmed he was was hospitalized on June 14 after paramedics wheeled him onto an ambulance using a stretcher and transported him for medical care.

At the time, emergency responders were called to his home and discovered McConnell "unconscious," according to emergency dispatch audio.

McConnell reportedly received CPR prior to being transported to the hospital.

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Mitch McConnell's Team Faces Backlash

Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell's team is facing backlash for their lack of updates on the senator's health.

As McConnell's hospitalization continues, no decision has been announced regarding when he'll return to his Senate seat, if able.

His team has been under dire for waiting until Wednesday, June 22, to reveal McConnell would not be participating in a vote that week.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business, and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp told Politico.

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