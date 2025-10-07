Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump After Poll Reveals Comedian Is 'More Popular Than the President' Despite His Show's Past Suspension

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel may have had his late-night show temporarily suspended by ABC, but the comedian revealed on the Monday, October 6, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he's doing just fine with audiences around the country. The star mentioned fans' approval and the distaste they have for Donald Trump during the monologue of his latest show.

Poll Shows Jimmy Kimmel Is More Popular Than Donald Trump

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel revealed a YouGov poll proved he's 'more popular' than Donald Trump.

"According to a new poll from YouGov — which is a serious polling site, or they were before this — I am more popular than the president of the United States," the father-of-four proudly declared. "You remember the guy who keeps saying I have no ratings? Well, that makes two of us," he quipped. "They polled more than 1,000 people, and I lead Trump by 16 points. I'm at plus three; he's at minus 13."

Source: mega The comedian said anyone and anything would poll higher than Trump due to his past crimes and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

While Kimmel admitted the feat felt "nice," he noted it wouldn't be hard to beat the POTUS in most polls. "Considering the fact that I'm not a convicted felon friend of Jeffrey Epstein and I've never paid off a p--- star or sent a team of masked goons into a park to pull an old lady away from her grandchildren, I feel like my rating should be higher maybe?" he pondered. "At this point, finding a toenail in your salad has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump."

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The White House released a statement and claimed the late-night host 'prays' for approval ratings like Trump.

"I really hope he doesn't see this. I don't like to upset him," Kimmel joked. "But I think he might be upset because the White House put out a statement this afternoon," the star shared, going on to read the post. "This is a real statement," Kimmel insisted. "'Over 77 million Americans showed up on election day to cast their ballots for President Donald J. Trump, who is delivering on his overwhelming mandate to put America first. Jimmy Kimmel prays every night to garner a fraction of that support to keep his show on air after ratings dropped 64 percent last week. Sad!'"

"You know what else is sad? That the president of the United States has a lower approval rating than [Sean] "Diddy" [Combs] and diarrhea. That's what's sad," the TV host said, referring to the rapper who was just given a four-year jail sentence over prostitution charges. Kimmel suggested that if Trump wants to improve his ratings, he should "release the Epstein files," as another recent poll proved "77 percent want the files to be released."

Jimmy Kimmel's Temporary Suspension

Source: mega 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was off the air for six days in September.