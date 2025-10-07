Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump After Poll Reveals Comedian Is 'More Popular Than the President' Despite His Show's Past Suspension
Oct. 7 2025, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel may have had his late-night show temporarily suspended by ABC, but the comedian revealed on the Monday, October 6, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he's doing just fine with audiences around the country.
The star mentioned fans' approval and the distaste they have for Donald Trump during the monologue of his latest show.
Poll Shows Jimmy Kimmel Is More Popular Than Donald Trump
"According to a new poll from YouGov — which is a serious polling site, or they were before this — I am more popular than the president of the United States," the father-of-four proudly declared.
"You remember the guy who keeps saying I have no ratings? Well, that makes two of us," he quipped. "They polled more than 1,000 people, and I lead Trump by 16 points. I'm at plus three; he's at minus 13."
While Kimmel admitted the feat felt "nice," he noted it wouldn't be hard to beat the POTUS in most polls.
"Considering the fact that I'm not a convicted felon friend of Jeffrey Epstein and I've never paid off a p--- star or sent a team of masked goons into a park to pull an old lady away from her grandchildren, I feel like my rating should be higher maybe?" he pondered. "At this point, finding a toenail in your salad has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump."
"I really hope he doesn't see this. I don't like to upset him," Kimmel joked.
"But I think he might be upset because the White House put out a statement this afternoon," the star shared, going on to read the post.
"This is a real statement," Kimmel insisted. "'Over 77 million Americans showed up on election day to cast their ballots for President Donald J. Trump, who is delivering on his overwhelming mandate to put America first. Jimmy Kimmel prays every night to garner a fraction of that support to keep his show on air after ratings dropped 64 percent last week. Sad!'"
"You know what else is sad? That the president of the United States has a lower approval rating than [Sean] "Diddy" [Combs] and diarrhea. That's what's sad," the TV host said, referring to the rapper who was just given a four-year jail sentence over prostitution charges.
Kimmel suggested that if Trump wants to improve his ratings, he should "release the Epstein files," as another recent poll proved "77 percent want the files to be released."
Jimmy Kimmel's Temporary Suspension
As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for six days in September for the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death. The TV distribution company said they made the decision because they felt his remarks were "ill-timed and thus insensitive."
Many people complained their move violated freedom of speech.
The remark that angered people the most was when he insinuated Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a staunch Trump supporter, though he didn't have any evidence to support the claim.
In his first show post-suspension, Kimmel teared up as he insisted, "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man."