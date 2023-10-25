Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Mike Pence's Campaign After Hardly Anyone Shows Up to Recent Events: 'Saddest Photo'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but make fun of Mike Pence's recent campaign stop in Sidney, Iowa, where not many people showed up to greet the former vice president.
"I feel like nobody is on that website at all. Not only is the Pence campaign in debt, but Mike is having trouble getting people to show up at events. What I am about to show you is the saddest photo in presidential campaign history. This is a Mike Pence event at a drugstore in Sidney, Iowa. Now, this is — I want you to look at this really closely because there are more multivitamins than people. You've got drowsiness, you've got thoughts of suicide, difficulty urinating, problems operating heavy machinery, headache, irritability, and of course, you have erectile dysfunction. It's heartbreaking," the comedian, 55, pointed out when showing the photo to the audience on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"There are four empty chairs. It's like they were hoping 20 people would show up and they only got 14! Oh man — this guy is so bored he is staring at the cough drops on the shelf. The energy in this photograph doesn't say we're here because the vice president is in our town, it says, 'We were promised donuts. Where are the f------ donuts?'" he continued.
Even Jimmy Fallon got in on the joke, pointing out how Pence's campaign has stalled in the last few weeks.
“While he was there, Pence ordered his favorite pizza slice: a plain pie without sauce or cheese," he quipped, referring to only talking to 13 people at a pizza joint.
“This is real sad,” Fallon said of the same photo Kimmel referred to. “Looks like he’s going after that all-important empty chair vote. He was so dull that they moved him to the sleep-aid aisle.”
Pence was recently asked if he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race if he couldn't quality for the upcoming third Republican primary debate.
"We're working really hard to qualify for the debate," Pence told host Kristen Welker. "I don't have the most money in this campaign, but I do have the most experience."
