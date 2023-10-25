Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Mike Pence's Campaign After Hardly Anyone Shows Up to Recent Events: 'Saddest Photo'

"I feel like nobody is on that website at all. Not only is the Pence campaign in debt, but Mike is having trouble getting people to show up at events. What I am about to show you is the saddest photo in presidential campaign history. This is a Mike Pence event at a drugstore in Sidney, Iowa. Now, this is — I want you to look at this really closely because there are more multivitamins than people. You've got drowsiness, you've got thoughts of suicide, difficulty urinating, problems operating heavy machinery, headache, irritability, and of course, you have erectile dysfunction. It's heartbreaking," the comedian, 55, pointed out when showing the photo to the audience on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"There are four empty chairs. It's like they were hoping 20 people would show up and they only got 14! Oh man — this guy is so bored he is staring at the cough drops on the shelf. The energy in this photograph doesn't say we're here because the vice president is in our town, it says, 'We were promised donuts. Where are the f------ donuts?'" he continued.