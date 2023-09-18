Mike Pence Drags Mitt Romney for Claiming Former VP Used His Faith to Justify 'Ungodly' Things During Trump Administration

Mike Pence is standing up for himself after Mitt Romney shaded him in his upcoming book.

In a leaked excerpt, the U.S. Senator wrote, "[Nobody] had been more loyal, more willing to smile when he saw absurdities, more willing to ascribe God’s will to things that were ungodly than Mike Pence."

The former VP addressed his words during a Sunday, September 17, interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, who asked, "Do you think that you used your faith to justify ungodly things as vice president?"