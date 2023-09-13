Mike Pence Cracks Joke After Foul-Mouthed Heckler Tells Him to Leave the Country: Watch
Former Vice President Mike Pence isn't letting the naysayers get to him as he campaigns for the 2024 election.
While at an event in Iowa on Tuesday, September 12, he was approached by an angry heckler who yelled at him, "Leave, and get the f--- out of our country and get the f--- out of Iowa!"
Pence wasn't bothered by the incident, as he looked at his supporters and quipped, "I’m going to put him down as a maybe," sparking laughter from those surrounding him.
This is the second time the Republican has been called out while in the state, as when he stopped by the Iowa State Fair in August, many attendees shouted out rival Donald Trump's name.
One woman went in on Pence, saying out loud, "Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence! You are far from a Christian!"
"Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and ya’ll know it," she said of Trump. "That guy, traitor. Traitor."
While Pence was Trump's righthand man in the White House, the two had a falling out after the VP scolded him for his actions in regards to the January 6 Capitol riots.
In response, the businessman called him out via a Truth Social post. "For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the 'Dark Side,'" Trump wrote earlier this month. "Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ and Deranged Jack Smith bring these Fake Indictments three years ago."
"Was just watching Mike Pence make up stories about me, which are absolutely false. I never said for him to put me before the Constitution – I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it," the ex-POTUS continued. "Mike failed badly on calling out Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and based on the fact that he is at approximately 2 percent in the Polls, with no money or support, he obviously did the wrong thing. His advisors have led him down a very bad path!"