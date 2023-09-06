'Absolutely False': Donald Trump Slams Ex-VP Mike Pence for Going to the 'Dark Side' and 'Making Up Stories' About Him

Trump continued to trash his ex-VP in a second message, claiming that he'd just watched Pence "make up stories" about him that he insisted were "absolutely false."

"I never said for him to put me before the Constitution — I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it," he argued. "Mike failed badly on calling out Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and based on the fact that he is at approximately 2 percent in the Polls, with no money or support, he obviously did the wrong thing."

"His advisors have led him down a very bad path!" he concluded.