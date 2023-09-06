'Absolutely False': Donald Trump Slams Ex-VP Mike Pence for Going to the 'Dark Side' and 'Making Up Stories' About Him
Donald Trump isn't very happy with his former vice president.
The embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to slam Mike Pence for allegedly spreading lies about his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
"For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the 'Dark Side,'" Trump wrote on Wednesday, September 6. "Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ and Deranged Jack Smith bring these Fake Indictments three years ago."
"Why did they wait until the middle of my Campaign where I am beating DeSanctimonious and all others badly, and beating Biden in almost every Poll?" he ranted.
Trump continued to trash his ex-VP in a second message, claiming that he'd just watched Pence "make up stories" about him that he insisted were "absolutely false."
"I never said for him to put me before the Constitution — I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it," he argued. "Mike failed badly on calling out Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and based on the fact that he is at approximately 2 percent in the Polls, with no money or support, he obviously did the wrong thing."
"His advisors have led him down a very bad path!" he concluded.
- 'No One Beats Father Time': Chris Christie Agrees With Poll That Claims Most Americans Think Joe Biden Is Too Old to Be President
- Donald Trump Refuses to Choose Running Mate to Campaign for Him During Trials: 'There's Never Been a Vice President That Got a President Elected'
- Vice President Kamala Harris Declares Donald Trump and January 6th Capitol Rioters Should Be 'Held Accountable' for Their Actions
Despite his hesitance to believe the 77-year-old committed a crime, Pence has still repeatedly called out the former POTUS for his behavior on January 6, 2021.
"I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United Sates again," the 64-year-old politician said when launching his own presidential campaign.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Wednesday, September 6, Pence gave a speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, declaring that Republican voters must choose between conservative values and the populist movement within the party.
"When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he promised to govern as a conservative. And together, we did just that," he told the crowd. "But it’s important for Republicans to know that he and his imitators in this Republican primary make no such promise today."