Politics Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Paranoid Kash Patel After He's Accused of Having a Drinking Problem Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube; MEGA Jimmy Kimmel roasted panicked Kash Patel following a bombshell report about his excessive drinking and erratic behavior. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel hilariously mocked FBI Director Kash Patel following a bombshell report in The Atlantic alleging excessive drinking and erratic behavior. Kimmel ridiculed Patel for allegedly panicking when he couldn't log in to his computer, believing he had been fired and frantically calling nine aides to announce his "termination" when it was simply a tech issue. “Kash Patel was so worried about getting the axe when he had an issue logging onto his computer 10 days ago, he thought he’d been locked out and panicked. He started frantically calling aides to announce that he’d been fired. According to nine people familiar with this outrage, he called nine people to tell them he’d been fired. Turned out it was just an IT issue,” the comedian opined on his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Monday, April 20.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube The TV host mocked Kash Patel.

The host bashed Patel for reported "bouts of excessive drinking" and unexplained absences. He highlighted a detail from The Atlantic suggesting that Patel's security detail once had such difficulty waking him — allegedly due to intoxication — that they considered using "breaching equipment" to reach him. Kimmel joked, "You know you have a problem when SEAL Team Six shows up to do a wellness check."

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Source: MEGA Kash Patel has been accused of having a drinking problem.

He compared Patel to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, suggesting the embattled 46-year-old FBI director had overtaken Hegseth as the "poster boy" for excessive drinking in the administration. Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend host, has also faced claims of excessive alcohol consumption, insobriety at work events, and inappropriate behavior, according to reports from NPR and NBC News. Hegseth has denied having a drinking problem, labeling the accusations as smears, yet pledged to abstain from alcohol if confirmed. “We all thought Pete Hegseth was the Trump poster boy for drinking too much. All of a sudden, Kash is like, ‘Hold my beer, and my martini while you’re at it.’”

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Source: MEGA Patel has denied all allegations.

Patel has denied all allegations, calling them "false, malicious, and defamatory." On Monday, April 20, he filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic, while the publication has stated that it stands by its reporting. "We stand by our reporting ⁠on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend the Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit," the magazine said in a statement.

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube While some sources indicate Trump is displeased with Patel, other reports suggest he isn’t ready to fire him just yet.