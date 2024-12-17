Pete Hegseth Swigs Champagne on Live TV in Resurfaced Clip After Challenging Critics to 'Check Every Tape' to Prove He's Been 'Drunk on Air'

This comes as Hegseth continues to dodge claims he has a drinking problem — especially after several current and former Fox News employees reportedly claimed they'd "smelled alcohol on him before he went on air" and heard him talk about being "hungover" on set.

Hegseth accused NBC of making up the anonymous sources from the news network before urging critics to "check every tape" to find evidence of him "drunk on air."

However, it is unclear if Hegseth was actually intoxicated at the New Year's Eve event. The resurfaced video only appears to be evidence he was drinking on live television while celebrating the holiday, unless the dunk tank and contents of the bottle were not actually champagne.