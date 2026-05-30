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Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Sending His RSVP to Son Don Jr.’s Wedding ‘Via Truth Social’

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for missing Don Jr.’s wedding.

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May 30 2026, Published 5:06 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel seized on one of President Donald Trump’s most personal headlines this week, mocking the president for skipping Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding and transforming a family event into late-night comedy fodder.

During his May 26 monologue, Kimmel roasted Trump for missing Don Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas after publicly saying he could not attend because of “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America.”

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Image of The host joked that the president loved America more than his son.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The host joked that the president loved America more than his son.

“Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social,” Kimmel joked. “He loves Don Jr. — he just loves the United States more.”

The comedian also took aim at Trump’s marital history after the president reportedly wished the newlyweds a successful marriage.

“And this is a man who knows a great marriage,” Kimmel quipped. “He’s had three of them himself.”

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Why the Joke Took Off

Image of Jimmy Kimmel also roasted Donald Trump’s marriage history.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel also roasted Donald Trump’s marriage history.

“A father skipped his son's wedding. That is it. That is the whole joke. And in late night comedy, the simpler the premise the further it travels,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“Nobody needs to understand Iran negotiations or reconciliation bills to feel the weight of a president choosing Washington over the Bahamas on his son's wedding day,” she added. “Kimmel did not have to explain anything. He just had to say it out loud and let the audience do the rest.”

Trump had acknowledged before the ceremony that the timing was “not good” for him, though he said Don Jr. “would like me to go.”

Kimmel leaned into the emotional angle throughout the monologue, joking that wedding organizers likely had to “scramble to find somebody else to make a 90-minute toast about windmills and transgender weightlifters.”

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From Political Story to Family Drama

Image of Critics framed Donald Trump’s absence as a family controversy.
Source: MEGA

Critics framed Donald Trump’s absence as a family controversy.

“By the next morning that monologue clip had already shaped how millions of people were framing the story. Not as a foreign policy decision. As a family one,” Philip explained.

“For the Trump brand, the PR impact is real but complicated. Trump has always positioned himself as a strong patriarch and family man,” she added. “When a late night host turns your son's wedding into a punchline about your absence, it creates a crack in that image that even the most loyal supporters have to reckon with quietly.”

Donald Trump’s Battle Against Late-Night

Image of The president’s ongoing feud with late-night television intensified again.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The president’s ongoing feud with late-night television intensified again.

The monologue also landed amid Trump’s escalating war with late-night television following Stephen Colbert’s recent CBS exit. Trump celebrated Colbert’s cancellation on Truth Social and warned that hosts like Kimmel could be next.

Kimmel appeared unfazed.

“The most effective PR response in this situation is the one nobody wants to give: none,” Philip said. “Any statement about why he stayed in Washington gives the story new oxygen. Silence lets it be a one news cycle moment. A response turns it into a conversation.”

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