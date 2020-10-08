Sarah Silverman revealed how she really met her new boyfriend — and she didn’t even have to leave her couch!

“As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense,” the comedian joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 8, adding she got “really into” Call of Duty: WWII.

The 49-year-old had known her new man “peripherally” through “mutual friends” at the time. “He direct messaged me on Twitter and said, ‘I’ll play with you online,'” she dished.

“We were both quarantining. So every night at 7:05 — I was in New York, so at 7 we would bang the pots and pans out on the fire escape. It really became just like a group primal scream. It was actually kind of beautiful to be in New York at that time,” she recalled. “Then at 7:05, I’d put my headset on and I’d kill Nazis with this guy. Yadda yadda yadda, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend!”

“He came out here and so he’s living out here and it’s great and make sweet love,” she continued. “I feel like I’m jinxing it by talking about it on Ellen, but I can’t help myself!”

The Wreck-It Ralph star previously dated Jimmy Kimmel and was most recently linked to actor Michael Sheen; the former flames split in 2017 after four years together. While she wouldn’t reveal her new beau’s name, Silverman couldn’t help but gush over her new relationship and how she had to adjust to having someone special in her life again.

“I think I was single for a good amount of time and what I realized is I love being alone, I need to be alone, and I was afraid to give up any of that,” she explained. “So far we’ve had two sleepovers, it went really well. Usually, I send him home and he’s cool with it — so far, you know, early, they’re always great. But I have my whole nighttime routine and it’s like a date with myself and I’m nervous to give that up.”

“I do my whole face routine and then I eat a big bowl of Grape Nuts while I watch Law & Order [episodes] I’ve seen myriad times,” she continued. “These are the things that seem simple but I like them, I covet them, they get me to sleep. But when he did sleep over, I did those things and he just was there. It was alright. So who knows?”