Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Lead Challenges the Idea That Political Comedy Scares Viewers Away

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel’s pointed political monologues have made him a frequent target of President Donald Trump, but they have not prevented him from leading broadcast late-night.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ averaged 2.29 million viewers during its season debut.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged 2.29 million viewers during premiere week beginning September 21, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day big data and panel ratings. It also led among adults ages 18–49 with a 0.21 rating.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Wins the 11:35 Hour

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ averaged 1.3 million viewers during the same week.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Political Conflict Has Not Driven Viewers Away

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel’s political comedy continued to attract a large late-night audience.

The ratings arrive after another year of confrontations between Kimmel and the Trump administration. Trump has repeatedly demanded that ABC dismiss the host, while first lady Melania Trump called on the network to “take a stand” against him following a joke in April. Kimmel was also suspended by ABC last September after remarks that angered Trump supporters, but returned six days later. Those controversies make the latest numbers notable: A more politically confrontational approach may alienate some viewers, but it has not made Kimmel commercially uncompetitive within late night. His bookings, comedy segments and competition also affect viewership, but the results nevertheless show that pointed criticism of the administration is not inherently incompatible with a large late-night audience.

The Lead Extends Beyond One Week

Source: MEGA The show extended its strong ratings performance from the previous television season.