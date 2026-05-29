Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Favorite 'Dementia Test' After Latest Rally Boast
May 29 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is once again taking aim at President Donald Trump’s favorite talking point: his cognitive test scores.
During the May 26 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host roasted the president after he once again bragged publicly about “acing” a cognitive exam during remarks at the National Memorial Day Parade.
Donald Trump’s Latest Cognitive Test Story
At the parade, Trump revisited one of his most repeated anecdotes, describing what he claimed was a difficult mental fitness test.
“So the first question was you have a bear, a snake, an elephant, and a horse. Name the horse. That’s the horse,” Trump told the crowd.
He then escalated the story by claiming the test later involved a complicated math equation.
“But toward the end, like, they had a question like ‘Pick a number, sir, any number.’ OK. 203. Multiply times 9, divide by 2, add on 1324, subtract 1292. ‘Sir, multiply it out one more time by 19. What is the answer, sir?’ And I got it right.”
Trump has frequently referenced taking cognitive tests in recent years, often presenting the exams as evidence of his mental sharpness.
Kimmel Calls Out the Story
After playing the clip for his studio audience, the comedian sarcastically praised Trump as “mommy’s smartest little boy.”
“He got it right,” Kimmel joked.
The host then explained that the exam Trump was describing was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, commonly used as a screening tool for cognitive impairment.
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“First of all, it’s incredibly easy,” Kimmel said. “I took it myself. I got a perfect score. No problem.”
But Kimmel’s biggest issue was with Trump’s description of the supposed math section.
“There are no equations on this test,” he said. “There’s no multiplication. There’s no division. He’s making that up. Even his lies are lies.”
A Familiar Late-Night Target
Trump’s repeated references to cognitive testing have become recurring material for late-night hosts, especially given how often the president previously questioned Joe Biden’s mental fitness during the 2024 campaign.
Kimmel suggested Trump’s fixation may stem from sensitivity around his own public image.
“He’s very sensitive about the idea that he’s losing it mentally because that’s what he kept saying about Joe Biden,” Kimmel said.
The comedian also mocked Trump’s recent medical evaluations, noting the president underwent another physical exam this week.
“It’s his third examination in a little over a year,” Kimmel said before joking, “Do you think when they do these, he knows he’s going to the hospital? Or is it like when you trick your dog into going to the vet?”
Kimmel ended the segment with a deliberately absurd riff about Trump’s doctor admiring the president’s physique.
“Trump says there’s nothing wrong with him,” Kimmel said. “The reason he went in is because the doctor said, ‘Sir, please come in for another exam so we may gaze upon your chiseled body’.”