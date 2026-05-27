Top Doctor Points to Interesting Change in Donald Trump's Recent Physical 

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Dr. Jonathan Reiner has raised several red flags concerning President Donald Trump's health, accusing the White House of a "lack of candor" surrounding the 79-year-old president's physical condition. Following Trump's recent physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, Dr. Reiner, Professor of Medicine and Surgery at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, highlighted an unusual change to the examination schedule and pointed out visible symptoms requiring clearer medical explanation.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Jonathan Reiner frequently questions the White House’s claims about the president’s health.

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“If they repeat scans from the last year, that means they’re surveilling something — and that’s never been disclosed to us,” Reiner, also the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at The George Washington University Hospital, told CNN Tuesday. The cardiologist of late Vice President Dick Cheney observed that Trump referred to his latest visit as a "6-month physical.” He noted that this marks a significant shift from a traditional yearly presidential physical to a semi-annual schedule, likely a nod to his advancing age.

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Source: MEGA The cardiologist pointed out how Donald Trump used to only have a physical once a year.

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“One other interesting thing I noted was that when the president — when he was leaving Walter Reed, posted on social media that he had a perfect physical, called it his ‘6-month physical,’” Reiner said. “So, I guess, you know, what we’re changing now from is a routine yearly physical for a president to — I guess, perhaps as a nod to his age—it looks like this president will undergo a six-month cycle for evaluations.” Reiner highlighted Trump's repeated tendency to fall asleep during daytime meetings. He classified this as severe daytime somnolence, stating that nodding off in the Oval Office while people are actively speaking to him is "distinctly abnormal" and carries elevated risks for cognitive decline and cardiovascular issues. “The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often,” Reiner said. “He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the Cabinet room, and I was concerned yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.” “Chronic insomnia is a severe illness,” he added. “It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, a decrease in cognitive effects in older people.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump is frequently seen with bruises on his hands and swollen ankles.

Reiner questioned the pronounced bruising on the back of Trump's hands. He explained that while the White House attributes this to frequent handshakes, it is a classic symptom of an elderly person taking undisclosed blood thinners for issues like atrial fibrillation or past blood clots. The White House previously acknowledged that Trump's leg swelling is due to chronic venous insufficiency. However, Reiner flagged that if this condition developed suddenly after omitted mentions in earlier 2025 medical reports, it could point to acute edema, which warrants evaluation for congestive heart failure.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump will turn 80 in June.

Reiner expressed ongoing skepticism regarding why Trump underwent an unannounced MRI and CT scans in late 2025. He noted that the White House's explanation of "preventative testing" makes little medical sense, as patients are typically only sent to Walter Reed for specialized imaging if they are showing active, red-flag symptoms. The White House and presidential physician Dr. Sean Barbabella have strongly pushed back against Reiner's commentary, characterizing him as a partisan critic.

Source: MEGA The White House believes Donald Trump is in ‘excellent’ health.