Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Dangerously Detached From Reality' Vivek Ramaswamy After GOP Debate, Compares Him to Count Chocula

Instead of doing his usual bit about Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel switched it up and decided to take aim at Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Did you watch the not-so-highly anticipated Republican debate last night? Of course you didn’t. Nobody, no one watched it. It was the lowest-rated debate so far,” the TV star, 56, said on the Thursday, December 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Trump was again the elephant not in the room. He didn’t show. Which I guess left us with Nikki Haley as the star of the thing."