Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Dangerously Detached From Reality' Vivek Ramaswamy After GOP Debate, Compares Him to Count Chocula
Instead of doing his usual bit about Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel switched it up and decided to take aim at Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
“Did you watch the not-so-highly anticipated Republican debate last night? Of course you didn’t. Nobody, no one watched it. It was the lowest-rated debate so far,” the TV star, 56, said on the Thursday, December 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Trump was again the elephant not in the room. He didn’t show. Which I guess left us with Nikki Haley as the star of the thing."
“But the winner of the dangerously detached-from-reality award went to Vivek Ramaswamy, who rattled off a litany of ludicrous conspiracy theories in his ongoing effort to win over the ‘divorced timeshare salesman with an Adderall addiction’ vote. He got so out of hand lambasting Nikki Haley, Chris Christie had to step in to shut him up,” Kimmel continued. “What a charming and likable man. He’s a sleeping bag full of bedbugs is what he is."
Kimmel joked that he had never "heard" of the entrepreneur a couple of months ago, and he's "hoping" to go back to that.
"But in the meantime, I was trying to figure out who he reminds me of, and I think I finally got it," Kimmel said. “It’s Count Chocula. He is like the breakfast cereal. Now when I say, I should clarify: He’s not an actual vampire, but he does s--- for sure.”
As OK! previously reported, Christie and Ramaswamy got into a heated argument during the television event, which aired on Wednesday, December 6.
The two clashed over U.S. policy in Ukraine.
"You do this at every debate! You go out on the stump and say something, we see it on video, we confront you about it, and then you deny ever saying it," Christie angrily said.
Many people have weighed in on Ramaswamy's dangerous rhetoric, including Van Jones.
“And the smug, condescending way that he just spews this poison out, is very, very dangerous. Because he won’t stop Trump, but he’s going to outlive Trump by about 50 years,” he said during a panel discussion on CNN.
“You’re watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person. And I literally, I was — I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know. That is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth," he added.