Vivek Ramaswamy Yells at Chris Christie to 'Get the H--- Out of This Place' During Heated Exchange at GOP Debate

The conflict arose when Ramaswamy criticized Nikki Haley's foreign policy experience, mocking her "cup of coffee stint at the U.N." He questioned Haley's knowledge of Ukraine, stating, "Look at the blank expression! She doesn't know the names of the provinces that she wants to actually fight for."

Ramaswamy's comments drew boos from the audience and prompted Christie to intervene, demanding an end to the insults.

Christie rebuked Ramaswamy's "reasonable peace deal" suggestion for Ukraine, emphasizing that it would entail giving away stolen land and relying on Vladimir Putin's assurances to not involve Russia with China.

Ramaswamy refuted Christie's claim, leading to a fiery back-and-forth.