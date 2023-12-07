Vivek Ramaswamy Yells at Chris Christie to 'Get the H--- Out of This Place' During Heated Exchange at GOP Debate
In a heated showdown during the fourth GOP presidential debate on NewsNation, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie engaged in a fiery exchange with business mogul Vivek Ramaswamy over U.S. policy in Ukraine.
The conflict arose when Ramaswamy criticized Nikki Haley's foreign policy experience, mocking her "cup of coffee stint at the U.N." He questioned Haley's knowledge of Ukraine, stating, "Look at the blank expression! She doesn't know the names of the provinces that she wants to actually fight for."
Ramaswamy's comments drew boos from the audience and prompted Christie to intervene, demanding an end to the insults.
Christie rebuked Ramaswamy's "reasonable peace deal" suggestion for Ukraine, emphasizing that it would entail giving away stolen land and relying on Vladimir Putin's assurances to not involve Russia with China.
Ramaswamy refuted Christie's claim, leading to a fiery back-and-forth.
Interrupted multiple times by Ramaswamy, Christie asserted, "You do this at every debate! You go out on the stump and say something, we see it on video, we confront you about it, and then you deny ever saying it."
Ramaswamy defended himself, accusing Christie of spouting nonsense. As the audience cheered and booed, the moderator intervened to restore order.
Christie seized the opportunity to criticize Ramaswamy's behavior, labeling him "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" and urging him to be quiet for a while.
The governor further defended Haley's intelligence and accomplishments, stating, "This is a smart, accomplished woman. You should stop insulting her!"
Ramaswamy also insulted Christie's foreign policy knowledge, pointing out his infamous involvement in the bridge-closing scandal. He urged Christie to leave the stage and "get the h--- out of this place."
The exchange continued with both candidates trading additional verbal blows. However, in the end, Christie had the last word. He highlighted his experience as a prosecutor of terrorists during the time Ramaswamy was still studying the provinces of Ukraine at Harvard, criticizing him for his "smart-a-- mouth."
The intense exchange between Christie and Ramaswamy during the GOP presidential debate has sparked widespread attention on X, formerly known as Twitter.
One user shared a clip of the debate, saying, "Wow we finally get an interesting one of these things ... too bad nobody watched it."
A second person commented, "As much as some people value 'decorum' and hate this kind of stuff, THIS is what politics is now. It's all about the vibes and who can punch back against bullies. This is why Trump has such a loyal legion of supporters."
Another user wrote, "Let Them Fight!