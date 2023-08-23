Bill Maher Mocks GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to His Face About His 'Boyfriend' Donald Trump
Bill Maher wasn't afraid to confront GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about taking a liking to controversial figure Donald Trump.
During the chat, Maher, 67, brought up how Ramaswamy has defended Trump, 77, in the past. "They certainly did not make up the idea that he tried every single possible way to steal that election. He tried…" the TV star said on his "Club Random Podcast."
When Ramaswamy replied that he was thinking of the "first indictment," Maher let loose about the January 6 Capitol attack.
"He tried it through pressuring Mike Pence, who was doing something in a very ceremonial role to pretend that he could change the vote, the fake electors. He pressured the secretaries of state in these, the legislatures, they think, talked about bringing out the military. They talked about seizing voting machines. This country has done one thing that was more amazing than any other. They did many amazing things. But to me, the jewel in our crown, the peaceful transfer of power, so many countries cannot get this right," Maher explained. "We were one of the few who could get it right. And one guy, your boyfriend, Donald Trump!"
Ramaswamy was upset by the comment, replying, "Oh, come on! Don’t give me the boyfriend stuff! Come on. I’m running against him in this race. OK?"
"I think you’re running to be his vice president," Maher replied.
"Well, I’m glad you smoked that view out. I’ve already said and I’ll say it again, I’m not going to work for any admin," Ramaswamy, who is running against Trump, said.
Ramaswamy then replied that he would "say no" if Trump offered the vice presidency role to him, explaining that he wants to the leader.
"I haven’t been a number two role in a long time. I think there’s a lot of ways to change this country," he said.
Ramaswamy announced he would run for president earlier this year.
"We've celebrated our 'diversity' so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago," he said at the time. "I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I'm running for president to revive them."