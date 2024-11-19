Jimmy Kimmel Slams Sylvester Stallone for Calling Donald Trump the 'Second George Washington': 'I Guess Those Punches Rocky Took to the Head Were Real'
Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sylvester Stallone for praising Donald Trump and calling him the "second George Washington" during a surprise speech at Mar-a-Lago following the 2024 election.
“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what, we got the second George Washington. Congratulations!" the Rocky star, 78, said the American First Gala on Thursday, November 14.
While talking about Stallone, the talk show host 57, said: “I guess those punches Rocky took to the head were real after all.”
“George Washington was the father of our country. Donald Trump is the father of Eric. Big difference there," he quipped about the president-elect and his kids.
As OK! previously reported, a photo of Trump, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and House Speaker Mike Johnson eating McDonald's went viral after attending the UFC 309 event on Saturday, November 16.
Of course, Kimmel couldn't help but take a few jabs at the men.
- Sylvester Stallone Praises Donald Trump, Calls Him the 'Second George Washington' During Surprise Mar-a-Lago Speech
- 'Are We Sure This Isn't Madame Tussauds?': Sylvester Stallone Slammed for Looking 'Plastic' in New Photo From Mar-a-Lago
- 'No Connection With Reality': Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump for Claiming He 'Kept Israel Safe' During His Presidency
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“After the fight, Trump loaded the whole ‘grab ’em by the posse’ onto his plane,” Kimmel said. “There’s a lot going on in this photograph. This is like the Last Supper, but everyone is Judas … Little Elf on a Shelf Mike Johnson popping his head in there, health czar RFK with a quarter-pounder with cheese, 10 McNuggets, large fries and a coke. That’s what they call a farm-to-toilet meal.”
Kimmel continued, “Only Donald Trump would force his new health czar to eat McDonald’s. That’s what he does. These are subservience tests he gives. Mike Johnson has to go to a fight, RFK has to eat McDonald’s, Matt Gaetz has to date a woman he didn’t pay.”
Kimmel wasn't the only one to mock the picture, especially after RFK Jr. was nominated to lead the Health and Human Services department.
Kennedy looked to be snacking on a Big Mac while seated on the airplane next to Donald and his gang.
Trump Jr. wrote: "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."
“Lmao, y’all really peer pressured RFK into eating McDonald’s?! 🤣😂 should be ashamed! 😅😂😂,” one user penned, while another said, “The look on RFK’s face says everything you need to know 😂😂😂.”