jimmy kimmel slams sylvester stallone for calling donald trump the second george washington

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sylvester Stallone for praising Donald Trump and calling him the "second George Washington" during a surprise speech at Mar-a-Lago following the 2024 election.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what, we got the second George Washington. Congratulations!" the Rocky star, 78, said the American First Gala on Thursday, November 14.