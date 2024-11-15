or
Sylvester Stallone Praises Donald Trump, Calls Him the 'Second George Washington' During Surprise Mar-a-Lago Speech

Sylvester Stallone praised Donald Trump and called him the 'second George Washington' during his speech.

Nov. 15 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Sylvester Stallone just came out as a Donald Trump supporter!

On Thursday, November 14, the Rocky star warmed up the crowd at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Fla., before the president-elect took the stage to celebrate his victory.

During his speech, Stallone took a moment to draw a powerful comparison between Trump's presidential campaign and the American Revolution.

"When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world," Stallone said. "Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington."

Sylvester Stallone gushed over President-Elect Donald Trump in his welcome speech at Mar-a-Lago.

Stallone then described Trump, 78, as a "mythical character."

"I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe," the actor, 78, shared.

Earlier in his introduction, the Rambo star likened Trump to the iconic boxer in the Rocky film series.

Drawing from the opening scene of the first movie, Stallone said: “At that moment, he was a chosen person and that’s how I began the journey — something was gonna happen, this man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump.”

Donald Trump won as the 47th President of United States of America.

As Trump walked on stage, the two shared a warm and long handshake.

Days before the event at Trump's estate, a photo, posted on X, showed Stallone, who previously denied being a club member of the resort in 2021, posing against the gold-painted pillars of Mar-a-Lago.

Sylvester Stallone

This image followed Stallone’s long-standing silence on his political views, as he had never campaigned in the 2016, 2020 or 2024 election cycles.

"I didn't vote for anybody. I didn't like anybody to tell you the truth," he said to Variety in 2019. "I want the best person to win and I'm sitting back on this one... Even though everyone assumes I am so hardcore right, it's not true."

Donald Trump pleaded to start his term early.

Despite his neutral stance in recent years, Stallone had previously expressed admiration for the president-elect.

"I love Donald Trump," he said at the time. "He's a great Dickensian character. You know what I mean? There are certain people like Arnold [Schwarzenegger], Babe Ruth, that are bigger than life. But I don't know how that translates to running the world."

Trump reflected on his victory during his speech, recalling how it unfolded.

“So we swept all swing states, we won the popular vote. Oh I love that,” Trump said. “You know in my first term, they said, ‘He won the election — he didn’t win the popular vote’ — that’s what they say who even knows if it’s true or not.”

The 'Rocky' actor expressed his admiration for Donald Trump in a 2016 interview.

“But we won the popular vote by records: no one can say that any more about us,” he continued.

Trump also made a plea to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to start his term early.

“Mr. Speaker, I think it's important maybe you should pass a bill. You have to start my term from November 5… because the market's gone through the roof, enthusiasm has doubled,” Trump proposed.

