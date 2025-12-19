NEWS Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down While Thanking Viewers for Support After Show's Suspension Drama: It's Been a 'Strange' and 'Hard' Year Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel got choked up during his show's final episode of the year. Allie Fasanella Dec. 19 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional as he delivered his final monologue of the year. Thanking his viewers on the Thursday, December 18, episode, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host broke down as he said, "This has been a strange year. It’s been a hard year," adding, "We’ve had some lows, we’ve had some highs. For me, maybe more than any year of my life." "I’m crying already, I’m sorry," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel Thanked Viewers for Sticking With Him After Suspension Drama

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel thanked his viewers for sticking with the show.

The comedian, 58, continued, "I just want to say that we appreciate your support, your enthusiasm, and not just for watching. This year, you literally pulled us out of a hole, and we cannot thank you enough personally." The "hole" Kimmel was referring to was when his show faced suspension in September due to pressure from Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, whom Donald Trump appointed. Carr threatened to revoke ABC’s license over Kimmel’s material after the comedian made "insensitive" jokes about late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, suggesting the MAGA movement planned to use Kirk's murder for political gain.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended for a week in September.

The show returned just one week after it was put on put on an indefinite hiatus following the September 15 broadcast. According to a source, though, Kimmel allegedly "wanted to leave ABC and expected not to be coming back at all" — but is said to have returned for his staff. "[Kimmel] might not be leaving ABC now... he will once his contract is up [in 2026] unless they offer him a boatload of money," the insider claimed.

Jimmy Kimmel Lost His Best Friend and Bandleader This Year

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears in November after losing his best friend and bandleader.

Another one of the "lows" Kimmel was referring to was the untimely death of his best friend Cleto Escobedo III at age 59 just last month. Escobedo, who served as the late-night show's longtime bandleader, passed away from complications after a liver transplant. Kimmel delivered a tearful tribute to his childhood friend, who died less than 24 hours before the Tuesday, November 11, episode. The late-night host also broke down while speaking about coworker losing their homes due to the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

'There is Still Much More Good in This Country Than Bad'

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel closed out his monologue by telling his international viewers that he's 'not ok' with what's happening in the U.S.