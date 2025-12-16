or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Donald Trump as 'Hateful and Vile' Following His Insensitive Remarks About Rob Reiner: 'Fool Rambling About Nonsense'

composite photo of donald trump, jimmy kimmel and rob and michele reiner
Source: mega; Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

'When I first saw it, I thought it was fake,' the late-night host said of the president's post about the slain Hollywood director.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on Monday, December 15, after the president bashed Hollywood director Rob Reiner in the wake of his tragic death alongside wife Michele Singer Reiner.

"What we need at a time like this, besides common sense when it comes to guns and mental health care, is compassion and leadership. We did not get that from our president, because he has none of it to give," Jimmy declared.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel addressed Donald Trump's insensitive remarks about Rob Reiner.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Jimmy Kimmel Brands Trump a 'Fool Rambling About Nonsense'

image of Jimmy Kimmel chastised the president for his insensitive remarks about Rob Reiner.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel chastised the president for his insensitive remarks about Rob Reiner.

"Instead, we got a fool rambling about nonsense," the comedian, 58, continued. "For Rob and Michele Reiner, we got this post."

"It’s so hateful and vile,” he said. "When I first saw it, I thought it was fake. My wife showed it to me this morning. I was like, 'Even for him, that seemed like too much.' But nothing is ever too much for him."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jimmy Kimmel said of the president, 'That corroded brain is in charge of our lives.'
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel said of the president, 'That corroded brain is in charge of our lives.'

Jimmy continued, "That corroded brain is in charge of our lives," adding, "If you voted for that, it’s OK to reconsider. It’s perfectly fine."

He concluded, "I have to say, I know from my personal interactions with Rob Reiner that he would want us to keep pointing out the loathsome atrocities that continue to ooze out of this sick and irresponsible man’s mouth. So we’re going to do that over and over again until the rest of us wake up."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claimed Rob Reiner Had an 'Obsession' With Him

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Donald Trump accused Rob Reiner of having what he called, 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump accused Rob Reiner of having what he called, 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

The president's shocking full Truth Social statement read: "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," the POTUS continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump claimed Rob Reiner was obsessed with him.
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed Rob Reiner was obsessed with him.

The controversial politician subsequently doubled down on his scathing post when questioned about it during an Oval Office press conference on Monday.

"I wasn’t a fan of his at all," he bluntly told reporters. "He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned."

Donald proceeded to cite how Rob apparently accused him of being "controlled by Russia" and said the When Harry Met Sally director "hurt himself career-wise."

He further added, "I thought he was very bad for our country."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Allegedly Murdered Them

image of Nick Reiner has been accused of murdering his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner has been accused of murdering his parents.

Rob and Michele's son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents — who were 78 and 68, respectively, at the time of their deaths — after his sister found them deceased at their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on Sunday, December 14.

The 32-year-old screenwriter is currently being held without bail.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.