Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Said Stormy Daniels Reminded Him of Daughter Ivanka: 'We Should Lock Him Up'

jimmy kimmel roasts donald trump after stormy daniels divulges details about alleged affair pp
Source: ABC;mega
By:

May 8 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel started off his Tuesday, May 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by talking about how he was once again mentioned in Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial.

“Somehow, I’ve become the Kato Kaelin of this trial,” Kimmel said, referring to one of the most dramatic witnesses in the O.J. Simpson trial. He brought up how Daniels was asked to talk about her 2018 interview with the TV personality, 56, where they talked about the scandal.

jimmy kimmel roasts donald trump after ex prez said stormy daniels reminded him of daughter ivanka
Source: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels' alleged affair on his show.

Kimmel then noted how the judge told Daniels' team they didn't need to hear the graphic details of the alleged affair, to which he replied: “See, now that’s where I have to object. Yes, we do need to know the details. Some of us are trying to host a show here!”

The comedian said he it was "not surprising" when he learned Trump, 77, didn't use a condom during the alleged interaction and joked about how Trump allegedly referred to Daniels as "honey bunch" after their romp.

“Interestingly, it’s also a term Melania would use at Mar-a-Lago. As in, ‘Honey, bunch of FBI agents out there!’” Kimmel said.

jimmy kimmel roasts donald trump after stormy daniels divulges details about alleged affair
Source: mega

Donald Trump allegedly had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

Kimmel also touched upon how after doing the deed, Donald told Stormy she reminded him of his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. “Feels like we should lock him up just for that,” he quipped.

stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels testified on May 7.

“Trump's lawyers argued that Stormy’s testimony was prejudicial,” he added. “Because how is the jury supposed to be fair now that they visualized him in the missionary position? How are any of us supposed to move forward with that image?”

Donald Trump
ivanka trump toned legs miami skip donald hush money trial photos
Source: mega

Donald Trump apparently compared Ivanka Trump to Stormy Daniels.

As OK! previously reported, the adult film star, 45, testified on May 7 during Donald's hush money trial about her alleged affair with him after they met at a golf tournament in 2016.

After meeting, Donald made it clear he wanted to meet Stormy for dinner, to which she obliged. When she thought she was going to the restaurant, she went to his apartment instead, where they later got down and dirty.

After coming back from the bathroom, she was "startled" to find Trump in his bed wearing boxer shorts.

It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."

"The next thing I know, I was on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. I had my clothes and my shoes off," she continued.

She later "left as fast as I could," she testified, adding that her hands were shaking. “He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that."

