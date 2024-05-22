Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump's 'Junior Nazi' Staffer Who Shared 'Unified Reich' Video
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for sharing a video that referenced "creation of a unified Reich" would occur if the 77-year-old won the 2024 presidential election.
The video that was posted to the former POTUS' Truth Social account on Monday, March 20, showed a series of fabricated headlines that declared a second Trump term would spark a booming economy and result in "15 million" undocumented immigrants being deported.
"OK, if you zoom in, you can see they slipped in the words 'a unified Reich.' A Fourth Reich, if you will," Kimmel said on the May 21 installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "The good news is, Trump wants to bring the country together. The bad news is, that country is Germany in 1933."
"His campaign said it wasn't Trump who reposted the video," the late-night talk show host continued. "It was one of the—I guess one of the junior Nazis who work for him."
Kimmel then joked about the MAGA supporters who refuse to see the similarities between Adolf Hitler and Trump.
"What else does this man have to do for people to see what he is? Grow the mustache? What if he grew the mustache?" he quipped. "What if he grew a little blond Hitler mustache and started strutting around with his arm out straight? You think it would have any effect?"
"How many of his supporters do you think would say, 'All right, that's too much for me,'" Kimmel asked. "I'd guess maybe 10."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt released a statement that insisted the since-deleted video was not associated with the embattled ex-prez's campaign.
"It was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word while the president was in court," Leavitt said.
However, the video already sparked backlash from the Biden campaign. White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates claimed it was "abhorrent, sickening, and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany’s Nazi government under Adolf Hitler."
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson James Singer wrote a statement that warned, "Donald Trump is not playing games. He is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a ‘unified reich.'"
Trump has frequently been criticized for controversial remarks he's made that many have compared to Nazi rhetoric. At a 2023 campaign rally, the politician declared that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country."
His late wife Ivana Trump also once claimed he kept a book of Hitler's speeches in their bedroom.