Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Travis Kelce Is Still Taylor Swift's 'Broke Boyfriend' Despite Signing $34 Million NFL Deal

By:

May 2 2024, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Did Jimmy Kimmel call Travis Kelce poor?

Despite the athlete recently becoming the highest paid tight end in the NFL, on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host, 56, poked fun at Kelce for making much less money than his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“His new contract is worth $34 million, or as Taylor Swift calls it, ‘gum money,'” the TV personality joked.

“Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?” the comedian continued.

Kimmel then noted “another weird thing” about being the “Cruel Summer” singer’s boyfriend, quipping, “You could be one of the great players of all time and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension.”

The father-of-four then pulled up social media comments, in which users called Kelce, 34, “cutie pie,” “pookiest pookie” and “so babygirl.”

Kimmel added, “I’m not sure if he’s a football player or a kitten.”

Despite Kimmel poking fun at the Eras Tour star’s man, his latest contract was certainly something to celebrate.

The Kansas City Chiefs player will be guaranteed to earn $17 million this year as part of his new deal, which was announced on Monday, April 29.

The contract also indicted how Kelce plans to remain with the Chiefs organization through the end of 2027.

Back at it again, baby!” Kelce raved on social media. “Feels good to be in K.C. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man.”

The celeb —who went public with his relationship with Swift, also 34, in September 2023 — then gushed over his love for his team, which won the 2024 Super Bowl.

“It’s an honor and pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years,” he shared. “No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys. We’re back at it, baby! Chiefs forever.”

Pal and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement for Kelce, writing, “I told y’all I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!”

As OK! previously reported, since Kelce started dating Swift, he and the Chiefs have gained tons of attention from all over the world.

While on his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” Travis explained how special it has been to bring new viewers to the game through his relationship.

“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” Travis said of his whirlwind romance. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”

