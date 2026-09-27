Jimmy Kimmel Gives Struggling Trump TV a Brutal New Lineup

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A Rapid Ratings Decline

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The late-night host highlighted the channel’s reported drop in viewership.

Citing a Daily Beast report, Kimmel said the channel lost almost 95 percent of its audience during its first three days. “It peaked with an audience of about 8,500 people on Monday night,” he said. “By this morning, they were down to fewer than 500 viewers.” YouTube displays how many viewers are watching a livestream, making the channel’s audience visible in real time. “The only channel doing worse is the Strait of Hormuz,” Kimmel joked.

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Kimmel Programs Trump TV

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel presented a satirical lineup of Donald Trump-themed television programs.

Kimmel reassured the president that the channel still had room to grow. “But don’t worry. The channel is young. It’s new,” Kimmel said. “And our celebrity president is putting together a line of tippy-top-notch programming that’ll have the MAGA faithful tuning in with ratings bigger than the Super Bowl and two other Super Bowls combined.” A mock promotional reel then featured Trump-themed versions of recognizable television shows and movies. The fake lineup included The All-White Lotus, Survivor: Epstein Island, Pimp My Reflecting Pool, My Two Idiot Sons and Orange Is the New President.

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The Press Standoff Behind the Stream

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE His parody followed the White House’s launch of Trump TV: The Essentials Station.

Trump TV debuted after the president barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC subsequently suspended presidential pool coverage instead of replacing CNN during its scheduled rotation. The three excluded outlets filed a joint federal lawsuit, and Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Thursday directing the White House to restore their press passes.

Source: MEGA The segment referenced the ongoing dispute between Donald Trump and news organizations.