Giant Replica of Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Installed in Washington, D.C., Goes Viral: 'Hope It's Permanent'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
An enormous replica of the wild birthday card Donald Trump allegedly once sent to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein has been put up in Washington, D.C.
The 12-foot card was spotted at the state's National Mall area, just blocks away from the White House, on January 19.
Social media users chuckled at the viral art installation, taking to the internet to laugh at the card.
"Trump should stroll out there today and sign it," one wrote. "Love that!! Hope it’s permanent!!!"
"Someone should project it on the [Washington] Monument so he can see it from the White House," another suggested.
Epstein Would Have Turned 73 Years Old on January 20
The statue appeared just a day before Epstein's birthday on January 20. The pedophile died while in prison in August 2019 and would have turned 73 on Tuesday.
The explicit card had an outline drawing of a woman's bust and backside with a poem scrawled in the interior. "Happy birthday to a terrific guy," the note read.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the existence of the card in July 2025, noting the pamphlet was sent in 2003.
- Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Hold Hands in Giant 'Friendship Month' Statue Placed Across From Capitol: Shocking Photos
- Donald Trump Orders Attorney General Pam Bondi to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts After 'Ridiculous' Backlash
- Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Had the Privilege of Going' to Jeffrey Epstein's Island — But Claims 'Bill Clinton Did 28 Times'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump, 79, denied sending and penning the card, telling the publication in a statement: "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”
The letter was reportedly part of a series of good wishes Epstein's accomplice and madame Ghislaine Maxwell put together for the billionaire's birthday at the time.
As for the poem written on the memo, it was scribed as an imagined conversation between the financier and the president.
A Statue of Epstein and Trump Was Titled 'Best Friends Forever'
It began: "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," to which Epstein replied: "Yes, we do, come to think of it."
"Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" Trump wondered, with Epstein saying: "As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."
"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," the card concluded. A statue of the two men titled "Best Friends Forever" was also erected at the National Mall in September 2025.