Giant Replica of Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Installed in Washington, D.C., Goes Viral: 'Hope It's Permanent'

Source: MEGA An installation of a card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein was put up on January 19.

Social media users chuckled at the viral art installation, taking to the internet to laugh at the card. "Trump should stroll out there today and sign it," one wrote. "Love that!! Hope it’s permanent!!!" "Someone should project it on the [Washington] Monument so he can see it from the White House," another suggested.

Epstein Would Have Turned 73 Years Old on January 20

Source: House Oversight Committee/DOJ The dead pedophile was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide one month later while in jail.

The statue appeared just a day before Epstein's birthday on January 20. The pedophile died while in prison in August 2019 and would have turned 73 on Tuesday. The explicit card had an outline drawing of a woman's bust and backside with a poem scrawled in the interior. "Happy birthday to a terrific guy," the note read. The Wall Street Journal first reported the existence of the card in July 2025, noting the pamphlet was sent in 2003.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's alleged birthday card was unveiled in July 2025.

Trump, 79, denied sending and penning the card, telling the publication in a statement: "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” The letter was reportedly part of a series of good wishes Epstein's accomplice and madame Ghislaine Maxwell put together for the billionaire's birthday at the time. As for the poem written on the memo, it was scribed as an imagined conversation between the financier and the president.

A Statue of Epstein and Trump Was Titled 'Best Friends Forever'

Source: MEGA A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was installed last year.