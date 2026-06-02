Melania Trump Was an 'Escort' for Jeffrey Epstein, Claims First Lady's Ex-Associate

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A new claim involving Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is stirring renewed attention online after a former associate made a controversial allegation about how she said the first lady met Donald Trump. The claim comes from former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro, who previously dated modeling agent-turned-presidential envoy Paolo Zampolli. In a recently surfaced recorded message, she directly challenged Paolo’s long-standing account of how Donald and Melania first crossed paths.

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Source: MEGA Former associate Amanda Ungaro suggested Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.

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For years, Paolo has maintained that he introduced the pair at a 1998 gathering. But according to Amanda, that version of events isn’t accurate, and she said she is speaking out based on what she was allegedly told over the course of their long relationship. “Let’s tell the public you never was the one introducing Melania to Trump. It was Jeffrey Epstein, as she was escort of Jeffrey Epstein. That’s how she met Donald Trump,” she said in the recording.

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She went further, insisting her accusation wasn’t new information to her personally, adding, “And I know, because I was with you 20 years and you always told me it was not you — it was Jeffrey Epstein.” Paolo, meanwhile, strongly rejected the allegation and defended Melania. “I think it is a disgrace that she dares to say this about our marvelous first lady,” he told The Daily Beast.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump has publicly denied any friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

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He also questioned Amanda's credibility. “I’m truly concerned for her health, and I think she truly needs some therapy,” the Trump ally, who currently serves as Special Envoy for Global Partnerships and sits on the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, said of his ex. Separately, he has been involved in a legal dispute with Amanda, including efforts in 2025 to have her deported to Brazil while she was held in a Miami jail on fraud charges amid a custody battle involving their child.

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Melania has previously addressed speculation about her early relationship with Jeffrey and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, firmly denying any close ties. “I've never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she told MS NOW in April. “At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.”

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Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Melania Trump claims she's 'never been friends' with Jeffrey Epstein.

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She also dismissed an email exchange with Ghislaine as routine communication and rejected online claims linking her to Jeffrey as fabricated. “I’ve never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings," Melania emphasized.

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Source: MEGA Paolo Zampolli has long maintained that he introduced Donald and Melania Trump at a 1998 party, a claim now disputed.