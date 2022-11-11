Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir

"Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."

The Duggar family patriarchs "fear the worst" will be delved into in the pages of their 28-year-old's tome, "especially stories about their faith, raising their large family and especially the dark Josh incident ... The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family."