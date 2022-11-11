Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir
Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture.
"Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."
'IT WAS A CHALLENGE': 'COUNTING ON' ALUM JINGER DUGGAR REVEALS SHE DIDN'T KNOW WHAT REALITY TELEVISION WAS WHEN SHOW STARTED
The Duggar family patriarchs "fear the worst" will be delved into in the pages of their 28-year-old's tome, "especially stories about their faith, raising their large family and especially the dark Josh incident ... The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family."
The insider added that "it's no secret" that Jim Bob and Michelle have always preferred that their children "keep family matters private," and because of their strict parenting, they hadn't "ever worried about" one of their kids releasing a tell-all memoir until now.
AMY DUGGAR WOULD 'LOVE' TO SHOW OFF HER MOVES ON 'DWTS' AFTER UNCLE JIM BOB REPORTEDLY BANNED HER FROM THE SHOW
"They feel that Jinger and Jeremy [Vuolo] have changed and that the book is bound to touch on some controversial family issues," the insider continued. "Another concern is that Jinger will most likely promote the book and do interviews and Jim Bob and Michelle worry about the questions she’ll be asked and how she’ll answer. It’s definitely a tense time."
"Even though they don’t agree with all their life choices, they still love Jinger and Jeremy," the source noted. "Jim Bob and Michelle are bracing themselves and just praying that while Jinger was writing the book she stayed true to their family’s core values."
Jinger's book, which is set for release sometime in January 2023, will detail her religious beliefs and how they have shifted from childhood through adulthood as she chose to leave the "wrong" teachings of the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) leader Bill Gothard.