Amy Duggar Would 'Love' To Show Off Her Moves On 'DWTS' After Uncle Jim Bob Reportedly Banned Her From The Show
Here's to second chances! Amy King (neé Duggar) is ready to shimmy and shake on ABC's Dancing with the Stars — if only they'd ask her again!
The Counting On alum previously revealed the show had offered her a gig in one of the earlier seasons, but she was quickly shot down by family members who found it inappropriate. Now, Amy is ready to give it another go.
"I didn’t turn it down. Are you kidding me? I would have loved to have done it," Amy gushed of the celebrity dance competition. "I've never danced a day in my life … but come on — let’s do it. Come on Disney. Come on ABC. I'm ready."
AMY DUGGAR REVEALS COUSIN JOSH CLAIMED HE NEVER 'TRIED' ANYTHING WITH HER BECAUSE SHE WOULD HAVE 'KICKED HIS A**'
The 36-year-old, who is a close cousin of the famed Duggar kids and often made appearances in their hit TLC shows, explained that the decision wasn't entirely up to her because she was "on the show at the time" and their family didn't "believe in dancing."
"And so it was turned down — very quickly — because ... they did not want me to dance because that's a 'sin'," she added, noting she was told she wasn't allowed to be on DWTS specifically because "that's wrong and that's not what women do."
AMY KING IMPLORES JOSH DUGGAR'S WIFE ANNA TO 'WAKE UP' IN SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGE IMPLYING CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER IS A 'SOCIOPATH'
The mother-of-one — she shares 3-year-old son Daxton with husband Dillon — didn't specify who led the charge in not allowing her to cha cha and waltz her way through the talent competition, but as OK! previously reported, a source spilled it was the Duggar family patriarch who had the biggest problem with the series.
"She was offered to go on Dancing with the Stars, but Jim Bob would not let her do it," an insider dished at the time. "She’s had many opportunities for shows."
However, since the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 following a series of scandals revolving around Josh Duggar, Amy has been distancing herself from the family, further empowering herself to make her own choices when it comes to major life decisions.
"The adventures were great," she shared, referring to her time on the show. "I mean, we've been all over everywhere, [it] was insane and so fun [and] you can't get that back, you know? So those are like, core memories that I have. But going forward, I really like where life is headed."